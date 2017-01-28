Australian Open 2017: Watch all 8 Serena vs Venus Williams Grand Slam finals at a glance

Serena Williams is on the cusp of all-time greatness. She tied Steffi Graf's mark of 22 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era by winning Wimbledon last year. Now she has the chance to move further, but sister Venus standing in the way to a record 23rd Slam.

Since losing the 2008 Wimbledon final to Venus, Serena has won 14 more majors. One of those, at Wimbledon the following year, was the last all-Williams final and gave Serena a 6-2 cushion over her sister at that stage of a Grand Slam.

Until this trip, Venus hadn't reached another major final in seven years. She didn't make the second week for a few years as she came to terms with an energy-sapping illness since being diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome in 2011, and made her comeback to the semifinals at Wimbledon last year.

Here's a look at the eight Grand Slam finals contested so far between Venus and Serena Williams, before they meet again in the Australian Open title match on Saturday

2001 - US Open - Venus Williams - 6-2, 6-4

The first edition of Williams sisters Grand Slam final clash saw Venus win rather comfortably in straight sets. It was her second US Open title, and her fourth major in two years.

2002 - French Open - Serena Williams - 7-5, 6-3



French Open 2002 was the first of four straight Grand Slam finals in which the Williams sisters played each other. This time, Serena claimed the trophy, winning in straight sets. After this triumph, Serena would go on to win three more consecutive majors and and hold all four trophies.

2002 - Wimbledon - Serena Williams - 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Serena’s first of seven Wimbledon titles came against sister Venus in 2002. The first set went to a tiebreaker but in the end, Serena triumphed in straight sets.

2002 - US Open - Serena Williams - 6-4, 6-3

This time at the US Open – soon after the Wimbledon title – Serena beat Venus is straight sets to win her second trophy at Flushing Meadows and equalled her sister's four Grand Slam titles.

2003 - Australian Open - Serena Williams - 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4

This was the first Slam final between the two sisters that went to three sets, after several straight sets wins. Serena won the first set with a tiebreaker, but lost the second. But the deciding set went her way 6-4, for another historic win.

2003 - Wimbledon - Serena Williams - 4-6, 6-4, 6-2



Wimbledon 2003 Final - Serena Williams vs Venus...by horst-skoff

This one went to three sets as well, with Venus grabbing the early advantage. But the next two sets went to Serena and she defended her Wimbledon trophy.

2008 - Wimbledon - Venus Williams - 7-5, 6-4

It took five years for the sisters' next meeting at a Grand Slam final, and it came at Wimbledon again. This time, it was Venus who came out on top, winning her fifth Wimbledon trophy and her last major till date.

2009 - Wimbledon - Serena Williams - 7-6 (7/3), 6-2

The last major final between the Williams before the upcoming Australian Open match. Serena grabs the Wimbledon trophy back with a straight sets win. Serena has by now well an truly dominated world tennis and her head-to-head with her sister. She will go on to win 11 more trophies, break Steffi Graf's record and be on the verge of creating her own