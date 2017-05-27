Yogi Adityanath hints at 'conspiracy' to vitiate Uttar Pradesh's peaceful atmosphere, blames Oppn

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath blamed "conspiracies" for the vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere in the state where the law and order situation has deteriorated and Saharanpur has been witnessing repeated caste-based clashes.

He said his government was making all out efforts to restore law and order and bring out the state from a situation of "jungle-raj" and lawlessness. Addressing a public meeting here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath said law and order was priority of his government.

He sought to assure the people of the state that his government would ensure their safety and will act strongly against those taking law into their hands. "Our government vows to provide safety to 22 crore people of the state," he said. "Efforts are being made to restore law and order and bring out the state from the 'jungle-raj', mafia and 'goonda raj'. But you must have seen that wherever these efforts were visible, at the same time conspiracy was hatched to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere," the chief minister said.

He said that those hatching conspiracies and taking law into their hands will be dealt sternly. "They will not be spared," he said, apparently pointing towards the Saharanpur incidents.

Adityanath, who became the chief minister two months ago, has been under severe attack over the increasing number of crimes. Besides, Saharanpur has been witnessing caste-based clashes over the last several days.

The chief minister inaugurated a three-day exhibition highlighting achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the completion of its three years in office. He praised Modi for delivering a "corruption-free rule" and criticised the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government for its "vast corruption" during its 10-year rule.

"They (Congress) indulged in corruption everywhere from land to sky," Adityanath alleged. He asserted that by 15 June, the state will be free from potholed roads, and even work on electrification was being carried out on a war footing.