West Bengal municipal elections: CPM's Sitaram Yechury calls violence-hit civic polls a 'mockery of democracy'

Kolkata: Describing the violence and "rampant irregularities" in Sunday's civic polls as a "mockery of democracy", CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday slammed West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress for its "blatant misuse" of the state machinery.

"This is a mockery of democracy and a blatant misuse of state machinery by the Trinamool government. Trinamool goons resorted to violence in full public view to threaten and scare voters," he told the media on the sidelines of a party programme at Khardah in North 24 Parganas district.

Yechury said bombs were hurled against opposition party workers and voters. "There was massive booth capturing... total vote loot. This is Trinamool style of democracy," he added.

Elections were held on Sunday for four municipalities in northern Bengal hills — Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong — and three locations — Domkal, Pujali and Raiganj in the plains. It's to these three municipalties in the plains that opposition ire has been directed at.

Principal opposition parties — the Left Front, Congress and BJP, have demanded scrapping of the "farcical" elections amid alleged violence and booth capturing in three municipalities.