VHP leader Pravin Togadia: Remove word 'secular' from Constitution of India

Bhadohi: Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia has said that only when the word "secular" is removed from the Constitution will India become a "Hindu nation".

"This will ensure that only Hindus become prime ministers, chief ministers, judges and police chiefs," he said, on Sunday night at a Bajrang Dal programme in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Known for his controversial remarks, Togadia added that the stone pelters of Kashmir were "Pakistanis who just live in India".

"Pelting security forces with stones is an act of war," he said.

The VHP leader also suggested that just as Muslims pray at mosques on Fridays and Christians in churches on Sundays, Hindus should have a day for gathering.