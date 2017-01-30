UP polls: BJP MLA Suresh Rana will impose curfew in Kairana, Moradabad if he wins election

BJP MLA from Thana Bhawan Suresh Rana, on Sunday, while addressing a meeting in Shamli's Thana Bhawan on Sunday, said if he wins, then the Muslim-dominated areas of Uttar Pradesh will witness curfew.

"If I win, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad," he said.

The video went viral soon after.

#WATCH: BJP MLA Suresh Rana says that if he wins, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad. pic.twitter.com/YYlsv0fxTm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2017

In the video, he says, “Yadi maidan maar liya to Kairana, Deoband, Moradabad mein curfew lag jayega mitron…. ki Suresh Rana phir jeet ke aa gaya… isliye keh raha ki March 11 ka din hoga… Bharat Mata ki Jai ka naara lagate hue Shamli se Thana Bhawan tak juloos niklega (If Suresh Rana wins the polls again, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad. 11 March will be the date and a procession will move from Shamli to Thana Bhawan with slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai).”

Rana, also the UP BJP vice-president, is named in cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 and is also the party’s candidate from the Thana Bhawan seat in the forthcoming elections.

He later went on to clarify his statement, "Due to the fear of hooligans, extortion, the people migrated from western Uttar Pradesh. There is no village or town where migration did not take place due to these reasons. So, I meant to say that if the BJP comes to power in UP then these goons, extortionists will migrate and not the innocents," Rana told ANI.

Reacting to the statement, Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary warned that BJP leaders must remain in their boundaries.