Rahul Gandhi says Winter Session delayed to avoid debate on Jay Shah, Rafale deal before Gujarat polls

Sanand: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged the government delayed the winter session of Parliament as it wanted to avoid discussion on issues related to BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay, the Rafale deal and Doka La standoff before the Gujarat polls.

His statement came hours after the announcement was made in New Delhi that the winter session will commence from 15 December, a day after the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Usually, the winter session starts in the third week of November and lasts until the third week of December.

"They have closed Parliament...every year Parliament opens in November, this year it will not open in November. You see, it is not going to open before elections," Gandhi said.

"Why? because they don't want Jay Shah, Rafale deal and Doka La issues to be discussed in Parliament before Gujarat elections," he told a gathering of Dalits in this town near Ahmedabad.

News portal The Wire had alleged that the turnover of a company of Jay Shah had grown exponentially from Rs 50,000 to Rs 8 crore after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The Congress had recently raised questions over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, accusing the government of compromising national interest and security while promoting "crony capitalism" and causing a loss to the public exchequer. However, the BJP had rubbished the allegation.

The tense Doka La military standoff between India and China was resolved after over two months.

"Every day they make statements that they will do this and do that in Parliament, but first you allow Parliament to open...I also want to discuss a few things regarding Rafale, Jay Shah and Doklam," Rahul Gandhi, who is on a campaign trail in Gujarat, said.

The Gujarat Assembly polls are due to be held in two phases on 9 and 14 December.