You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Presidential Election 2017: Ram Vilas Paswan lauds Ram Nath Kovind's candidature, calls it political masterstroke

Presidential Election 2017: Ram Vilas Paswan lauds Ram Nath Kovind's candidature, calls it political masterstroke

PoliticsPTIJun, 19 2017 17:19:52 IST

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday extended full support to the NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, saying his choice is a political masterstroke by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File image of Ram Vilas Paswan. Reuters

File image of Ram Vilas Paswan. Reuters

He also asked opposition parties to support the Dalit candidate, claiming that if they put up a candidate against Kovind then they would be seen as "anti-Dalit".

"This is an historic decision. The Opposition should support the NDA candidate, rising above politics. If they don't support, it would mean they are anti-dalits," Paswan told reporters in New Delhi.

If opposition parties field a Dalit against Kovind, then it will be nothing but 'vote-katva' (aimed at denting support to Kovind) politics, noted the LJP leader who is also a BJP ally.

Paswan said that the LJP extends full support to the NDA candidate, who has been a Rajya Sabha MP twice, headed the SC/ST Morcha and has all qualifications to hold the presidential post.

"The choice of Kovind is a political masterstroke by Modiji. Every political party has its agenda. It is a slap on those parties who claim they work for dalits but in reality have not done anything for the community," Paswan added.

Paswan resumed his office on Monday after a fortnight leave taken to undergo heart surgery in London. In his absence, Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh had taken additional charge of the food ministry.


Published Date: Jun 19, 2017 05:19 pm | Updated Date: Jun 19, 2017 05:19 pm

Also See








Top Stories



Cricket Scores