On campaign trail in Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi slams RSS for lack of women in leadership positions

Shillong: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the RSS over alleged lack of importance to women in the organisation, saying the presence of women in a leadership role there was "zero".

"Does anyone know how many leadership positions in RSS are in the hands of women? (It is) Zero," he said speaking at St Edmunds College.

"If you see a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, you will always find women on this side, women on that side, women behind. But if you see a picture of Mohan Bhagwat, he will always be alone or surrounded by men. He will never be surrounded by women," he said

Gandhi is in Shillong to campaign for his party for the 27 February Assembly election in Meghalaya, where the Congress is in power for the past 15 years.