'Not dharna, it's satyagraha': Sacked AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on hunger strike, demands details of foreign tours' funding

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday began his hunger strike, demanding that Aam Aadmi Party leaders disclose the details of funding for their foreign tours. "I'm sitting on a satyagraha till I get clarification on details of international travel expenses of some senior AAP leaders.

"It is not a dharna but a satyagraha. I would like to send a message to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to put out the details of the foreign tours of his five leaders--Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak--in public domain," Mishra told reporters.

Mishra was suspended from the AAP after his startling allegation that he witnessed Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in a dodgy transaction.

On Wednesday, Mishra further alleged that details of the foreign trips by AAP leaders would reveal a lot about alleged corruption by them.

Yesterday, in another letter, Mishra challenged the AAP chief to contest elections against him.

"You are trying to remove me from the assembly, I challenge you to contest elections against me from any seat. Let's fight the election from my Karawal Nagar seat or even your New Delhi seat. If you believe that people are with you, then I'm ready to resign," Mishra said in the letter.