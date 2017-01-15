Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress, meets Rahul Gandhi, ahead of Punjab Assembly election 2017

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined the Congress after meeting its Vice President Rahul Gandhi, the party said.

Gandhi warmly welcomed Sidhu, a former BJP MP from Amritsar, into the party fold at his residence. Sidhu's wife had earlier joined the Congress.

The Congress "welcomes Sidhu and thanks Gandhi for bringing like-minded leaders under the Congress umbrella", party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress. He met Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/c1tRfUf5jq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the primary membership of the BJP in September 2016. His wife too resigned from the party later. The ex-cricketer was serving in the Rajya Sabha as a nominated member when he resigned on 18 July.

The three-time Amritsar MP later floated the Awaaz-e-Punjab party, which was later termed the "B-team of the RSS" by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

However, Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, two independent MLAs of the party, announced their resignation during the special session of the Assembly on 16 November in Chandigarh and joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh had earlier said he had no "reservation whatsoever" to the cricketer-turned-politician and other leaders of Awaaz-e-Punjab joining the Congress.

With inputs from agencies