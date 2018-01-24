Naveen Patnaik suspends Kendrapara MP Baijayant Jay Panda from BJD for 'anti-party activities'

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has suspended Kendrapara MP Baijayant Jay Panda from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with immediate effect for all 'anti-party activities', media reports said. Denying all allegations by calling them 'baseless', Panda said, "I'm deeply shocked at this news," CNN-News 18 reported.

According to The Times of India, Patnaik had ordered an inquiry into allegations against Panda's conduct towards BJD workers, the party's Kendrapada district president Dhruba Sahoo lodged a complaint. There were also allegations of misappropriation of MPLAD funds against him.

Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik suspends Baijayant Panda from the primary membership of party with immediate effect on grounds of 'anti-party activities'. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/H9dBiABIjY — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

*I'm shocked at this news *Very very sad @Naveen_Odisha didn't see thru the conspiracy agnst me led by an IAS ofcr now controlling th party *I vehemently deny the allegations agnst me, they are entirely false & baseless *I will pray to Jagannath for guidance b4 i respond further — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 24, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, BJD's Cuttack district observer Usha Devi, who was appointed by Patnaik to look into allegations against Panda, submitted her report, News 18 reported.

According to NDTV, a rift had been brewing between Patnaik and Panda, an MP from his party and had become a matter of speculation in Odisha politics. With just 18 months to go for Assembly elections, political experts are discussing the emergence of new alliances and the potential of Panda who as articulate industrialist might play spoiler.

Earlier in May 2017, Panda was removed from the post of spokesperson of the BJD parliamentary party after he made several remarks on social media over party matters. Panda had been in the news for his newspaper articles and a series of comments on social media after Patnaik had requested senior BJD leaders not to go to social media or media on party matters.