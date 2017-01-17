Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar announces entry into politics on MGR's birth anniversary

Announcing her entry into active politics, Deepa Jayakumar, late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece, took a plunge into Tamil Nadu politics on Tuesday, News18 reported.

However, she did not make it clear whether she will be joining the AIADMK or form her own party. Deepa's decision to enter politics coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

I have 2 options one is to join AIADMK or to float a new party, will discuss with my supporters before making a decision: Deepa Jayakumar — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Adressing a press conference, Deepa asserted that she does not accept anyone other than her late aunt as the AIADMK chief, adding that she is unhappy at the elevation of VK Sasikala, a long time aide of Jayalalithaa. The 40-year-old claimed that the opinion of many party members was ignored while pointing out the apparent urgency in making Sasikala the new general secretary. Deepa, who is the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother Jayakumar, also hit back at Sasikala and her family, refuting the charges that the late chief minister had been working based on the ideas given by the family.

What the Sasikala family is claiming is false that Jayalalithaa was working based on their ideas: Deepa Jayakumar( Jaya's niece) pic.twitter.com/WT1p7BT7Oa — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Dismissing the alleged rumours being circulated about her, Deepa indirectly slammed Sasikala and her group for perpetrating the menace.

There are many rumours being spread just to defame me, and people don't know the reality: Deepa Jayakumar( Jaya's niece) — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

However, the former media studies researcher at UK, added that she would announce her future course of action on Jayalalithaa birth anniversary - 24 February. Promising to carry on the legacy of her aunt, Deepa added that she Will be travelling across Tamil Nadu to seek people's support.

On being asked whether she has the support of the BJP, Deepa reiterated that she is not in talks with anyone right now. On Tuesday morning, Deepa visited the MGR memorial and paid tribute to the former chief minister, who had been instrumental in bringing Jayalalithaa into politics, The Newsminute reported. The Tamil Nadu government has declared Tuesday a public holiday to commemorate the birth centenary of the cinema legend and the three-time chief minister.

Chennai: AIADMK General Secy Sasikala Natarajan distributes cheques to specially abled Anna Labour Union activists pic.twitter.com/5pbiKwvPUO — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Thousands of AIADMK supporters gathered near the MGR memorial to pay rich tribute to the late leader. Deepa and her followers were also present at the site.

Chennai: People gather at MG Ramachandran's memorial at Marina Beach on his 100th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/uW9w2LXmdL — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Chennai: AIADMK workers incl supporters of Deepa Jayakumar(niece of Jayalalithaa) gather at MGR's memorial on his 100th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/miFa6u32oM — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Maradhur Gopalan Ramachandran was born on 17 January 1917 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Later in his life, as he gained prominence as a film star, he came to be known by his initials MGR. After his successful film career, he broke away from the DMK to form the AIADMK in 1972 and became the chief minister in 1977. MGR died in office on 24 December 1987.