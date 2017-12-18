You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2017 updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Tomar to visit state, decide leadership

PoliticsFP PoliticsDec, 18 2017 22:28:24 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2017 updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Tomar to visit state, decide leadership

  • 21:25 (IST)

    Here's a tally of wins and losses

  • 21:25 (IST)

    BJP snatches hill state from Congress; full list of winning candidates

    Wresting power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, BJP bagged 44 seats in the 68-seat Assembly on Monday to form the next government in the state. The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 percent turnout. BJP's chief ministerial face, Prem Kumar Dhumal, faced defeat in the contest for the Sujanpur Assembly seat. He lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes. Read more here.

  • 21:21 (IST)

    Here's party seating chart of Himachal Pradesh

  • 20:55 (IST)

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar will go to Himachal to discuss about the leadership, says JP Nadda

  • 20:01 (IST)

    EVMs cannot be tampered with, says Pushpendra Rajput, Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh

  • 19:54 (IST)

    Narendra Modi leaves Delhi BJP HQ after Parliamentary meet

  • 19:53 (IST)

    Protégé turns giant killer as Rajinder Rana defeats Prem Kumar Dhumal

    Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana has emerged as the giant killer of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections after defeating BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal from the Sujanpur constituency.

    This is an irony lost on nobody in Himachal Pradesh because it was Dhumal who played a crucial role in ensuring the consolidation of the dominant Thakur community, that comprises 28 percent of the population of this hilly state. The Thakur vote is reported to have helped propel the BJP to its outstanding victory in the state (winning 32 and leading in 12 of the 68 seats at last count) ensuring their victory in over ten seats. Read more here.

  • 19:42 (IST)

    Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Modi

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi, saying the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results were an endorsement of the governance and developmental agenda of his government. Mufti hoped that the prime minister would give a new impetus to the development agenda. "These results are an endorsement of his government's governance, developmental and economic agenda," she said in a statement.- PTI

  • 19:21 (IST)

    Kerala BJP lauds victory, says India is Congress-mukt

    BJP in Kerala hailed the party's victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and said it clearly indicated that the country was moving towards 'Congress mukt(Congress free) Bharat'. "The BJP's victory is also the defeat of the Congress party's strategy to win the polls through caste and narrow-minded politics", BJP state president Kummanon Rajasekharan told reporters.

  • 19:11 (IST)

    BJP has won 32 seats, leading on 12 seats while Congress has won 17 and is leading on 4, say reports

  • 19:10 (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah attend Parliamentary meeting at Delhi headquarters

  • 19:01 (IST)

    Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das congratulates BJP on victory

    Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Monday said that the people of Gujarat have given their approval once again to development works and policies carried under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated the voters of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for giving verdict in favour of the party.- PTI

  • 18:58 (IST)

    BJP supporters join Modi in chants of 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, vikas hi jeetega'

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Modi tells critics if you don't like BJP, don't try to derail progress toward development

    "After 2014, there is hunger for development. Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development," says Modi.

  • 18:49 (IST)

    'Sabka saath sabka vikas has been our motto and this is what ensured our victory'

  • 18:48 (IST)

    Recent elections results have proven that country is ready for reform, says Modi

  • 18:40 (IST)

    Results in Himachal show that if you don't do development then after 5 years people will not accept you, says Modi

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Glimpses of celebrations at Delhi's BJP headquarters

  • 18:36 (IST)

    The nation has chosen the path of reform and performance: Modi

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Narendra Modi says the entire nation is joining our Vikas Yatra

  • 18:31 (IST)

    Himachal results a mandate against corrupt Virbhadra Singh govt: Amit Shah

    After thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving BJP the victory, Amit Shah said that the party's two-third majority in the state is the public's mandate against the corrupt government of Virbhadra Singh.

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Amit Shah and other BJP leaders felicitate Narendra Modi

  • 18:19 (IST)

    Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters in Delhi
     

  • 18:08 (IST)

    'Sad we couldn't make Virbhadra Singh chief minister again': Vikramaditya Singh

    Vikramaditya Singh, Virbhadha Singh's son, said "I’ll always stand with government, whichever party it might be of and serve people. As a son, I am sad we couldn't’t make it possible for him (Virbhadra Singh) to become the chief minister seventh time. We’ll analyse our drawbacks," reported The Indian Express.

  • 18:03 (IST)

    Symbol of people's confidence in Congress: Rajinder Rana, who defeated PK Dhumal

    After defeating BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur, Congress' Rajinder Rana said that it's a symbol of people's confidence in Congress. "Thankful that they made me victorious. We have never stepped back from serving people in Sujanpur and we will always serve them," News18 quoted him as saying.

  • 17:47 (IST)

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates BJP on winning Himachal, Gujarat

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Victory a symbol of people's confidence in Congress, says Rajinder Rana

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Security at Delhi BJP HQ as PM is expected to arrive soon

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Sad about Dhumal losing but happy that people of Himachal voted for BJP, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

  • 16:47 (IST)

    PK Dhumal says personal loss not of much importance, gain that victory has brought to state BJP is important

  • 16:45 (IST)

    BJP followers and citizens in Delhi BJP HQ lawn to attend PM's address

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Nitish Kumar congratulates Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for winning the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) president also took a dig at the Congress, saying that while the party was aiming to defeat the BJP in Gujarat, it "ended up losing even in Himachal Pradesh", where it was in power. -PTI

  • 16:39 (IST)

    This is the present BJP map of India

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says Congress accepts verdict of the people and congratulates new governments in both states

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Amit Shah calls results lesson to parties which indulge in caste politics, dynasty

  • 16:30 (IST)

    'We had to respond to Congress' dirty politics of casteism'

    We were at the receiving end after Congress got into dirty politics of casteism. So we had to respond strongly because the attack was aimed at PM, says Shah.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    We will win upcoming election in next 4 states, says Shah

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Today after Parliamentary Board meeting, names of CMs of both states will be decided: Amit Shah

  • 16:19 (IST)

    'The 2/3rd lead in Himachal Pradesh shows people there want to join PM Modi in the journey to development'

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Shah says by 2022 Modiji's dream of having a New India will be fulfilled

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Vote percentage in Himachal Pradesh improved by 10 percent, says Amit Shah

    Amit Shah says we have won by a big margin in Himachal Pradesh and our vote percentage has improved by 10 percent here. It is clear that Himachal wants to join Modi's model of development.

  • 16:11 (IST)

    Victory of development over dynasty and polarisation: Amit Shah

  • 16:09 (IST)

    Big win for politics of performance and this shows a shift in people's mind: Amit Shah

  • 16:07 (IST)

    I would like to thank and congratulate people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, says Amit Shah

  • 16:06 (IST)

    'Victory in Himachal, Gujarat can have positive impact in Karnataka'

    Victory in Gujarat and Himachal shows people have once again accepted PM Modi, his policies and Gujarat model, says BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka BJP president.They've voted for development and against corrupt Congress and it'll have a positive impact in Karnataka, he added.

  • 15:54 (IST)

    I accept my defeat, says outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Central leadership of Congress did not spend much time in Himachal, says Virbhadra Singh

    Outgoing CM Virbhadra Singh says the central leadership of Congress did not spend much time in Himachal Pradesh. He adds that it is a tradition in Himachal Pradesh where Congress and BJP keep winning alternately.

  • 15:46 (IST)

    Jai Ram Thakur of BJP wins from Seraj

Load More

Shimla: The fate of 337 candidates including Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal will be known soon as counting of votes is taken up in Himachal Pradesh where traditional rivals BJP and Congress have contested all 68 seats.

The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 percent turnout and pollsters have predicted a BJP victory.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for counting which would start simultaneously in all 68 constituencies at 42 counting centres.

File image of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. Getty images

File image of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. Getty images


Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.

The BSP contested 42 seats followed by the CPM 14, the Swabhiman party and the Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.

Out of 67 sitting MLAs, 60 MLAS, nine cabinet ministers, HPCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti, Deputy Speaker, Jagat Singh Negi and eight Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) contested the poll along with a dozen former ministers.

Himachal Pradesh has a tradition of change in government after every elections and going by the trend, this time, it is the turn of the BJP which is upbeat after exit poll results.

There are 25 Congress, 28 BJP and four independent MLAs in the outgoing house while one seat was lying vacant after death of former minister Karan Singh from Banjar.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member Viplov Thakur (Congress), former Lok Sabha members, Chander Kumar (Congress) and Dr Rajan Shushant (Independent) and former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar (BJP) are also among key contestants.


While the BJP is confident of winning the polls with a comfortable majority, the Congress has rejected the exit-polls and claimed that it was all set to repeat.

The BJP ousted the Congress in 1990 and the Congress avenged defeat in 1993. The BJP formed the government with the help of Himachal Vikas Congress in 1998 and the Congress was back in power in 2003. The BJP made a comeback in 2007.

2,820 counting staff has been deployed for tomorrow's exercise which includes counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers.

Chief Electoral Officer, Pushpender Rajput said three-tier security arrangements have been made at all counting centres.

He said wire mesh barricading has been done at counting centers and there was a separate entry passage for counting staff and counting agents.

Videography and CCTV coverage will be done in all counting centres.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 09:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 10:28 pm



Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores