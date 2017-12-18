Shimla: The fate of 337 candidates including Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal will be known soon as counting of votes is taken up in Himachal Pradesh where traditional rivals BJP and Congress have contested all 68 seats.
The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 percent turnout and pollsters have predicted a BJP victory.
Adequate security arrangements have been made for counting which would start simultaneously in all 68 constituencies at 42 counting centres.
Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.
The BSP contested 42 seats followed by the CPM 14, the Swabhiman party and the Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.
Out of 67 sitting MLAs, 60 MLAS, nine cabinet ministers, HPCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti, Deputy Speaker, Jagat Singh Negi and eight Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) contested the poll along with a dozen former ministers.
Himachal Pradesh has a tradition of change in government after every elections and going by the trend, this time, it is the turn of the BJP which is upbeat after exit poll results.
There are 25 Congress, 28 BJP and four independent MLAs in the outgoing house while one seat was lying vacant after death of former minister Karan Singh from Banjar.
Sitting Rajya Sabha member Viplov Thakur (Congress), former Lok Sabha members, Chander Kumar (Congress) and Dr Rajan Shushant (Independent) and former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar (BJP) are also among key contestants.
While the BJP is confident of winning the polls with a comfortable majority, the Congress has rejected the exit-polls and claimed that it was all set to repeat.
The BJP ousted the Congress in 1990 and the Congress avenged defeat in 1993. The BJP formed the government with the help of Himachal Vikas Congress in 1998 and the Congress was back in power in 2003. The BJP made a comeback in 2007.
2,820 counting staff has been deployed for tomorrow's exercise which includes counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers.
Chief Electoral Officer, Pushpender Rajput said three-tier security arrangements have been made at all counting centres.
He said wire mesh barricading has been done at counting centers and there was a separate entry passage for counting staff and counting agents.
Videography and CCTV coverage will be done in all counting centres.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 09:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 10:28 pm
Highlights
Here's a tally of wins and losses
BJP snatches hill state from Congress; full list of winning candidates
Wresting power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, BJP bagged 44 seats in the 68-seat Assembly on Monday to form the next government in the state. The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 percent turnout. BJP's chief ministerial face, Prem Kumar Dhumal, faced defeat in the contest for the Sujanpur Assembly seat. He lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes. Read more here.
Here's party seating chart of Himachal Pradesh
Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar will go to Himachal to discuss about the leadership, says JP Nadda
EVMs cannot be tampered with, says Pushpendra Rajput, Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh
Narendra Modi leaves Delhi BJP HQ after Parliamentary meet
Protégé turns giant killer as Rajinder Rana defeats Prem Kumar Dhumal
Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana has emerged as the giant killer of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections after defeating BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal from the Sujanpur constituency.
This is an irony lost on nobody in Himachal Pradesh because it was Dhumal who played a crucial role in ensuring the consolidation of the dominant Thakur community, that comprises 28 percent of the population of this hilly state. The Thakur vote is reported to have helped propel the BJP to its outstanding victory in the state (winning 32 and leading in 12 of the 68 seats at last count) ensuring their victory in over ten seats. Read more here.
Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Modi
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi, saying the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results were an endorsement of the governance and developmental agenda of his government. Mufti hoped that the prime minister would give a new impetus to the development agenda. "These results are an endorsement of his government's governance, developmental and economic agenda," she said in a statement.- PTI
Kerala BJP lauds victory, says India is Congress-mukt
BJP in Kerala hailed the party's victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and said it clearly indicated that the country was moving towards 'Congress mukt(Congress free) Bharat'. "The BJP's victory is also the defeat of the Congress party's strategy to win the polls through caste and narrow-minded politics", BJP state president Kummanon Rajasekharan told reporters.
BJP has won 32 seats, leading on 12 seats while Congress has won 17 and is leading on 4, say reports
PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah attend Parliamentary meeting at Delhi headquarters
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das congratulates BJP on victory
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Monday said that the people of Gujarat have given their approval once again to development works and policies carried under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated the voters of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for giving verdict in favour of the party.- PTI
BJP supporters join Modi in chants of 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, vikas hi jeetega'
Modi tells critics if you don't like BJP, don't try to derail progress toward development
"After 2014, there is hunger for development. Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development," says Modi.
'Sabka saath sabka vikas has been our motto and this is what ensured our victory'
Recent elections results have proven that country is ready for reform, says Modi
Results in Himachal show that if you don't do development then after 5 years people will not accept you, says Modi
Glimpses of celebrations at Delhi's BJP headquarters
The nation has chosen the path of reform and performance: Modi
Narendra Modi says the entire nation is joining our Vikas Yatra
Himachal results a mandate against corrupt Virbhadra Singh govt: Amit Shah
After thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving BJP the victory, Amit Shah said that the party's two-third majority in the state is the public's mandate against the corrupt government of Virbhadra Singh.
Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates BJP on winning Himachal, Gujarat
Victory a symbol of people's confidence in Congress, says Rajinder Rana
Security at Delhi BJP HQ as PM is expected to arrive soon
Sad about Dhumal losing but happy that people of Himachal voted for BJP, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
PK Dhumal says personal loss not of much importance, gain that victory has brought to state BJP is important
BJP followers and citizens in Delhi BJP HQ lawn to attend PM's address
Nitish Kumar congratulates Narendra Modi and Amit Shah
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for winning the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) president also took a dig at the Congress, saying that while the party was aiming to defeat the BJP in Gujarat, it "ended up losing even in Himachal Pradesh", where it was in power. -PTI
This is the present BJP map of India
Rahul Gandhi says Congress accepts verdict of the people and congratulates new governments in both states
Amit Shah calls results lesson to parties which indulge in caste politics, dynasty
'We had to respond to Congress' dirty politics of casteism'
We were at the receiving end after Congress got into dirty politics of casteism. So we had to respond strongly because the attack was aimed at PM, says Shah.
We will win upcoming election in next 4 states, says Shah
Today after Parliamentary Board meeting, names of CMs of both states will be decided: Amit Shah
'The 2/3rd lead in Himachal Pradesh shows people there want to join PM Modi in the journey to development'
Shah says by 2022 Modiji's dream of having a New India will be fulfilled
Vote percentage in Himachal Pradesh improved by 10 percent, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah says we have won by a big margin in Himachal Pradesh and our vote percentage has improved by 10 percent here. It is clear that Himachal wants to join Modi's model of development.
Victory of development over dynasty and polarisation: Amit Shah
Big win for politics of performance and this shows a shift in people's mind: Amit Shah
I would like to thank and congratulate people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, says Amit Shah
'Victory in Himachal, Gujarat can have positive impact in Karnataka'
Victory in Gujarat and Himachal shows people have once again accepted PM Modi, his policies and Gujarat model, says BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka BJP president.They've voted for development and against corrupt Congress and it'll have a positive impact in Karnataka, he added.
I accept my defeat, says outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh
Central leadership of Congress did not spend much time in Himachal, says Virbhadra Singh
Outgoing CM Virbhadra Singh says the central leadership of Congress did not spend much time in Himachal Pradesh. He adds that it is a tradition in Himachal Pradesh where Congress and BJP keep winning alternately.
Jai Ram Thakur of BJP wins from Seraj
Better prepare for 2024, as BJP will win 2019: Yogi Adityanath tells Congress
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asks Congress to prepare for 20124. "The results have shown that the people of Gujarat and Himachal are strongly with the economic initiatives taken by Prime Minister Modi and will continue to support him to see India emerge as a global economic superpower," Adityanath said. The monk-turned-chief minister also advised Opposition leaders to accept the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -IANS
Amit Shah thanks Himachal Pradesh for victory
PM Modi says election results show strong support for politics of good governance and development
Mukesh Agnihotri of Congress wins from Haroli
NOTA vote count is 0.9 percent and 29,021 for Himachal Pradesh
Amit Shah arrives at party HQ as workers celebrate in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
Outgoing CM Virbhadra Singh wins from Arki constituency
Outgoing chief minister Virbhadra Singh wins from Arki constituency. He beats BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal. Virbhadra and his son have now registered victories to the 68-member Assembly.- The Indian Express
BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal loses Sujanpur to Congress' Rajinder Rana, say reports
Questions raised on who will be BJP's next CM face
BJP MLA from Kutlehar constituency Virender Kanwar to give up seat for Dhumal
Newly elected BJP MLA from Kutlehar constituency, Virender Kanwar, announces that he will give up his seat for Prem Kumar Dhumal, who is trailing in his constituency in Sujanpur. - The Indian Express
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulates BJP
Here's an infographic on BJP, Congress trends till 3 pm
Meanwhile, BJP announces Parliamentary party meeting to be held tomorrow
More women than men exercised franchise in Himachal Pradesh
More women exercised their franchise than men in Himachal Pradesh which recorded its highest turnout in Assembly polls at 74.61 percent, according to official figure.As many as 19,10,582 female voters exercised their franchise against 18,11,061 male voters in the hill state, where the BJP seeks to dislodge the ruling Congress on the issue of corruption while deflecting attacks on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).- News 18
Rohit Thakur of Congress wins Jubbal-Kotkhai by over 9,000 votes
Rohit Thakur of Congress wins Jubbal-Kotkhai by over 9,000 votes defeating BJP’s Narinder Bragta, says The Indian Express
Latest numbers: BJP at 43, Congress at 21, CPM at 1 and Independent-1
Victory shows Theog people's faith in party, says CPM
“This victory reflects the faith the people of Theog have reposed in the CPM to protect their rights and work for their interests in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly,” the party said, in a statement, says PTI.
"In his opening innings Rahul Gandhi scored zero": Manohar Parrikar
Satpal Singh Raizada and Vikramaditya Singh of Congress win from Una and Shimla rural respectively
Here's an infographic on BJP, Congress trends till 2 pm
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam alleges the BJP has won the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat due to EVMs
Nirmala Sitharaman calls it a 'major victory', lauds party workers' efforts
Prem Kumar Dhumal trailing by more than 3,000 votes
After ten rounds of counting, BJP's chief ministerial face Prem Kumar Dhumal is trailing by more than 3,000 votes in Sujanpur constituency. There are four more rounds of voting to go. If he loses, the saffron party will face an uphill task of picking another CM candidate in Himachal Pradesh.
Here's an infographic on BJP, Congress trends till 1 pm
BJP leads in 38 seats, Congress ahead in 18 seats
BJP's Paramjeet Singh wins Doon
Latest Himachal Pradesh election results:
BJP leads in 38 seats, Congress ahead in 25, according to CNN-News18
CPM's Rakesh Singha wins Theog constituency
Firm responsible for webcasting on election day lacks manpower, technical support
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the state election body has written to the EC that webcasting in Himachal Pradesh was done from just 500 polling booths as against the target of 2,307 poll booths. The report states that the reason behind this was the lack of manpower and technical support at Epitome Corporation Ltd, the Gujarat-based firm responsible for webcasting during the election.
BJP wins another seat in Anni
Hoshiyar Singh (Indepedent), Dehra and Kishori Lal (BJP), Anni have won. Lal beat Congress' Paras Ram by 5,983 votes.
BJP leads in 42 seats
'Party's politics beyond electoral wins', says BJP spokesperson RP Singh
According to News18, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said the win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is important but the party’s politics is beyond electoral wins. “We are running the government for the nation. Elections are important but as Modi ji puts it we are working to take the nation ahead on the global stage.”
Here's an infographic on BJP, Congress trends since counting began at 8 am
Congress bags Kasumpti
Anirudh Singh of Kasumpti constituency has won.
First wins pour in; BJP wins Jaisinghpur, Balh constituency
BJP candidates Ravinder Kumar (Jaisinghpur) and Inter Singh (Balh) have won in Himachal Pradesh.
Here is a trajectory of leads till now
BJP leading in 12 seats, Congress in 5: CNN-News18
According to Times Now, BJP leads in 19 seats while Congress leads in 10. India Today TV says BJP leads in 18 seats while Congress leads in 10. According to NDTV, BJP leads in 14 seats while Congress leads in 5.
What is VVPAT and how does it eliminate scope for manipulation of EVM machines?
VVPAT, short for Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail, is a small paper printout that the voters get once they exercise their franchise by pressing the relevant EVM machine button. This has been introduced because all Opposition parties, especially Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, created a ruckus post the historic win BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Their claim was that EVMs had been programmed in such a way that whatever button one presses on the EVM machine the vote is registered in favour of the BJP. The paper trail makes that impossible not to be noticed. Voters can instantly verify if the candidate they voted for is the real recipient of their vote. If, for example I voted for Candidate/party X, but my vote vent to Candidate/party Y, the VVPAT immediately shows up the error or manipulation. The voter can instantly lodge a complaint. So what’s the merit of the Congress’ tampering claims? That’s coming up soon.
Here's an infographic on what the exit polls have said:
21:25 (IST)
Here's a tally of wins and losses
21:25 (IST)
BJP snatches hill state from Congress; full list of winning candidates
Wresting power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, BJP bagged 44 seats in the 68-seat Assembly on Monday to form the next government in the state. The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 percent turnout. BJP's chief ministerial face, Prem Kumar Dhumal, faced defeat in the contest for the Sujanpur Assembly seat. He lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes. Read more here.
21:21 (IST)
Here's party seating chart of Himachal Pradesh
20:55 (IST)
20:03 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar will go to Himachal to discuss about the leadership, says JP Nadda
20:01 (IST)
EVMs cannot be tampered with, says Pushpendra Rajput, Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh
19:54 (IST)
Narendra Modi leaves Delhi BJP HQ after Parliamentary meet
19:53 (IST)
Protégé turns giant killer as Rajinder Rana defeats Prem Kumar Dhumal
Congress' Rajinder Singh Rana has emerged as the giant killer of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections after defeating BJP's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal from the Sujanpur constituency.
This is an irony lost on nobody in Himachal Pradesh because it was Dhumal who played a crucial role in ensuring the consolidation of the dominant Thakur community, that comprises 28 percent of the population of this hilly state. The Thakur vote is reported to have helped propel the BJP to its outstanding victory in the state (winning 32 and leading in 12 of the 68 seats at last count) ensuring their victory in over ten seats. Read more here.
19:42 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Modi
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi, saying the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results were an endorsement of the governance and developmental agenda of his government. Mufti hoped that the prime minister would give a new impetus to the development agenda. "These results are an endorsement of his government's governance, developmental and economic agenda," she said in a statement.- PTI
19:21 (IST)
Kerala BJP lauds victory, says India is Congress-mukt
BJP in Kerala hailed the party's victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and said it clearly indicated that the country was moving towards 'Congress mukt(Congress free) Bharat'. "The BJP's victory is also the defeat of the Congress party's strategy to win the polls through caste and narrow-minded politics", BJP state president Kummanon Rajasekharan told reporters.
19:11 (IST)
BJP has won 32 seats, leading on 12 seats while Congress has won 17 and is leading on 4, say reports
19:10 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah attend Parliamentary meeting at Delhi headquarters
19:01 (IST)
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das congratulates BJP on victory
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Monday said that the people of Gujarat have given their approval once again to development works and policies carried under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated the voters of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for giving verdict in favour of the party.- PTI
18:58 (IST)
BJP supporters join Modi in chants of 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, vikas hi jeetega'
18:51 (IST)
Modi tells critics if you don't like BJP, don't try to derail progress toward development
"After 2014, there is hunger for development. Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development," says Modi.
18:49 (IST)
'Sabka saath sabka vikas has been our motto and this is what ensured our victory'
18:48 (IST)
Recent elections results have proven that country is ready for reform, says Modi
18:40 (IST)
Results in Himachal show that if you don't do development then after 5 years people will not accept you, says Modi
18:38 (IST)
Glimpses of celebrations at Delhi's BJP headquarters
18:36 (IST)
The nation has chosen the path of reform and performance: Modi
18:34 (IST)
Narendra Modi says the entire nation is joining our Vikas Yatra
18:31 (IST)
Himachal results a mandate against corrupt Virbhadra Singh govt: Amit Shah
After thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving BJP the victory, Amit Shah said that the party's two-third majority in the state is the public's mandate against the corrupt government of Virbhadra Singh.
18:28 (IST)
Amit Shah and other BJP leaders felicitate Narendra Modi
18:19 (IST)
Narendra Modi reaches BJP headquarters in Delhi
18:08 (IST)
'Sad we couldn't make Virbhadra Singh chief minister again': Vikramaditya Singh
Vikramaditya Singh, Virbhadha Singh's son, said "I’ll always stand with government, whichever party it might be of and serve people. As a son, I am sad we couldn't’t make it possible for him (Virbhadra Singh) to become the chief minister seventh time. We’ll analyse our drawbacks," reported The Indian Express.
18:03 (IST)
Symbol of people's confidence in Congress: Rajinder Rana, who defeated PK Dhumal
After defeating BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur, Congress' Rajinder Rana said that it's a symbol of people's confidence in Congress. "Thankful that they made me victorious. We have never stepped back from serving people in Sujanpur and we will always serve them," News18 quoted him as saying.
17:47 (IST)
17:43 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates BJP on winning Himachal, Gujarat
17:26 (IST)
Victory a symbol of people's confidence in Congress, says Rajinder Rana
17:01 (IST)
Security at Delhi BJP HQ as PM is expected to arrive soon
16:55 (IST)
Sad about Dhumal losing but happy that people of Himachal voted for BJP, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
16:47 (IST)
PK Dhumal says personal loss not of much importance, gain that victory has brought to state BJP is important
16:45 (IST)
BJP followers and citizens in Delhi BJP HQ lawn to attend PM's address
16:44 (IST)
Nitish Kumar congratulates Narendra Modi and Amit Shah
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for winning the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) president also took a dig at the Congress, saying that while the party was aiming to defeat the BJP in Gujarat, it "ended up losing even in Himachal Pradesh", where it was in power. -PTI
16:39 (IST)
This is the present BJP map of India
16:35 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says Congress accepts verdict of the people and congratulates new governments in both states
16:32 (IST)
Amit Shah calls results lesson to parties which indulge in caste politics, dynasty
16:30 (IST)
'We had to respond to Congress' dirty politics of casteism'
We were at the receiving end after Congress got into dirty politics of casteism. So we had to respond strongly because the attack was aimed at PM, says Shah.
16:25 (IST)
We will win upcoming election in next 4 states, says Shah
16:24 (IST)
Today after Parliamentary Board meeting, names of CMs of both states will be decided: Amit Shah
16:19 (IST)
'The 2/3rd lead in Himachal Pradesh shows people there want to join PM Modi in the journey to development'
16:18 (IST)
Shah says by 2022 Modiji's dream of having a New India will be fulfilled
16:15 (IST)
Vote percentage in Himachal Pradesh improved by 10 percent, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah says we have won by a big margin in Himachal Pradesh and our vote percentage has improved by 10 percent here. It is clear that Himachal wants to join Modi's model of development.
16:11 (IST)
Victory of development over dynasty and polarisation: Amit Shah
16:09 (IST)
Big win for politics of performance and this shows a shift in people's mind: Amit Shah
16:07 (IST)
I would like to thank and congratulate people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, says Amit Shah
16:06 (IST)
'Victory in Himachal, Gujarat can have positive impact in Karnataka'
Victory in Gujarat and Himachal shows people have once again accepted PM Modi, his policies and Gujarat model, says BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka BJP president.They've voted for development and against corrupt Congress and it'll have a positive impact in Karnataka, he added.
15:54 (IST)
I accept my defeat, says outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh
15:53 (IST)
Central leadership of Congress did not spend much time in Himachal, says Virbhadra Singh
Outgoing CM Virbhadra Singh says the central leadership of Congress did not spend much time in Himachal Pradesh. He adds that it is a tradition in Himachal Pradesh where Congress and BJP keep winning alternately.
15:46 (IST)
Jai Ram Thakur of BJP wins from Seraj