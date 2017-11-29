Gujarat Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi, asks will he need 45 years to fulfil promise to build homes

With campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections on its final lap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be carving their own paths across the state on Wednesday. And while, Modi has already kicked off his Morbi rally, Rahul will be commencing his visit to the state with a visit to Somnath Temple at 1 pm.

But even before uttering his first words of the day to the people of Gujarat, the Congress vice-president set the tone for his rallies by taking to Twitter to say:

22 सालों का हिसाब,

गुजरात मांगे जवाब। गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से पहला सवाल: 2012 में वादा किया कि 50 लाख नए घर देंगे।

5 साल में बनाए 4.72 लाख घर। प्रधानमंत्रीजी बताइए कि क्या ये वादा पूरा होने में 45 साल और लगेंगे? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 29, 2017

His tweet attacked a 2012 promise by Modi (when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat) to build 50 lakh new houses in the state. Rahul pointed out that in five years, a mere 4.72 lakh houses have been built and asked if it would take another 45 years to build the remaining homes.

It remains to be seen if Modi will take the Congress vice-president's bait and set about addressing this charge in his rallies over the course of the day.

