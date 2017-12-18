Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: BJP hits halfway mark of 92, but falls well short of exit poll predictions

The BJP has hit the majority mark in the crucial election of Gujarat, prompting the party to quickly credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies for the victory. While Union home minister Rajnath Singh called the results an approval of Centre's policies, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra fadnavis attributed it to the party's politics of trust and development.

The party has managed to win 92 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, thus hitting the halfway mark.

The BJP has won every election since 1995. However, it was out of power for a couple of years due to party infighting and rebellion by Shankersinh Vaghela. The party came back to power in 1998, and has ruled uninterrupted since then.

Being Modi's home state. it was significant for the BJP to retain Gujarat and Shah had put the target at 150 seats. However, with the fierce fight put up by the Congress, the BJP is unlikely to reach that goal.

However, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani managed to win the Rajkot West seat, defeating Indranil Rajyguru with a margin of over 25,000 votes. The seat assumes significance as Modi contested from Rajkot West as Gujarat chief minister in 2002.

While giving a clear victory of BJP, the exit polls for Gujarat had predicted that the saffron party will get over 100 seats.

What exit polls predicted?

According to the Times Now-VMRexit poll, BJP was predicted to nab 113 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, while Congress was predicted to win 66 seats.

The ABP-CSDS exit poll predicted similar results with the BJP nabbing 117 seats and Congress winning 64 seats. According to The Republic-CVoterexit poll, the BJP was predicted to win 115 seats and the Congress 74 seats. The Sahara Samay-CNX exit poll predicted that BJP would win between 110-120 seats and the Congress 65-75 seats.

The India Today-MYAXISexit poll predicted that the BJP would get between 99-113 seats and the Congress would fetch between 68-82 seats. The NewsNation-BARC exit poll predicted BJP nabbing between 109 and the Congress getting between 70 seats.

Meanwhile, NDTV's Poll of Exit Pollspredicted 116 seats for BJP, 65 for Congress and 1 for Others.

What was the result of 2012 Gujarat Assembly election?

The BJP is seen to be falling short of its 2012 tally of 115. The party won 115 seats in the last Gujarat elections and Congress got 61 seats. The party is currently trailing at 99 seats and is struggling to cross the 100-seat mark.

Meanwhile, the Congress did reasonably well by adding to its 2012 tally of 61 seats, hinting at the fact that for the first time in more than two decades, the BJP was facing a challenge.

What was BJP's target?

BJP leaders have constantly said that the party will get 150 seats or above in this year's Assembly election. Shah had said "Aap mujhe 18 December ki raat me 12 baje phone kar ke puch lena ki 150 target zyada tha ki nahi tha. Apne UP me bhi pucha tha tab bhi maine yahi kaha tha ki result ke din phone kar ke puchna aapka call aaya nahi (You can call me on the day of election results and ask if the target was ambitious or not, You asked the same question in UP polls too but apparently you did not need to call, did you)."

Meanwhile, Rupani reiterated the party's stand and told Livemint in an interview, "Our target of 150-plus seats is very achievable. When (Narendra) Modiji was chief minister, we got 115 seats (in 2012). Now he is the prime minister of the country, people of Gujarat will shower more love on him this time."

With inputs from agencies

