Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: 377 candidates file nomination for first phase, deadline ends today

Ahmedabad: A total of 377 candidates on Monday filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls slated for 9 December.

The deadline for filing the nomination for the first phase covering 89 seats ends on Tuesday.

Prominent candidates who filed their nominations on Monday included Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), senior BJP leader Dilip Sanghani (Dhari) and senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday issued a gazette notification for the remaining 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BB Swain said in a release.

The nominations for the second phase can be filed between 20 November and 27 November.

The polling for the two-phase elections for the 182 seats will be held on 9 December and 14 December. The counting of votes will be done on December 18.

The nominations filed for the first phase will be scrutinised on 21 November and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is 24 November.

While 89 seats from Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions will go to polls on 9 December, elections in 93 seats spanning the Central and northern region will be held in the second phase.

The ruling BJP has so far declared candidates for 134 seats whereas the opposition Congress has announced its nominees for 77 seats.