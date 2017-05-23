You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Food Minister Paswan goes abroad for surgery; Radha Mohan Singh gets additional charge

Food Minister Paswan goes abroad for surgery; Radha Mohan Singh gets additional charge

PoliticsPTIMay, 23 2017 09:12:07 IST

New Delhi: Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has gone to London for treatment of heart—related ailment and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has been given additional charge of the portfolio held by his colleague.

Ram Vilas Paswan

File Image of Ram Vilas Paswan. Reuters

President Pranab Mukherjee has directed that Paswan shall be designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Mukherjee has given additional charge of Paswan's portfolio to the agriculture minister, it said.

He was admitted to the ICU in January after after he complained of breathlessness. Officials said 70-year-old Paswan will be in London till June 14 for treatment of heart—related ailment.


Published Date: May 23, 2017 09:08 am | Updated Date: May 23, 2017 09:12 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores