Inequity of inequality: A lament in Gujarati

Editor's Note: Naked display of dissent straddles the boundary that separates fear from revolution. For India's Dalits, this proclamation of dissent has assumed many forms, both passive and combative. It has mutated over the millennia before BR Ambedkar prodded the word Dalit into mainstream consciousness, and transformed anew since then. Some things have not changed — songs remain the sinew of Dalit protest in almost all its configurations. And the lyrics that sew these together continue to serve as a manifesto of resistance. The ten poems in this series, drawn from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and curated by Krupa Ge, founding editor of The Madras Mag, represent the prosody of contemporary Dalit literature. They are accompanied by Chennai artist Satwik Gade's illustrations.

In the second part, Neerav Patel, pioneer of Dalit literature in Gujarat, poet extraordinaire, editor and translator, highlights structural inequalities and injustice suffered by Dalits. Rita Kothari has translated two of his poems exclusively for this column.

I was born in 1950 in a village called Bhuvaldi in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat state. I write only Dalit poetry, mainly in my mother tongue Gujarati and in English occasionally. You may know me for my Gujarati Dalit poetry collection Bahishkrut Phoolo; Burning from Both Ends, What Did I Do To Be So Black and Blue are collections of my English translations and original work. I started writing poetry while I was in college, in 1967.

I thought that I should write about the plight of my people, the Dalits, who are suffering atrocities, exploitation, discrimination, segregation. And inclined as I was towards poetry, I chose the medium.

Dalit poetry eventually emerged as a new genre with its own distinct identity. Akrosh, the first ever Dalit poetry magazine in Gujarati was launched in 1978 by us, the Panther Poets.

To promote Dalit literature, we founded an organisation called Swaman Foundation of Dalit Literature, where I worked as General Secretary and as one of the editors to its magazines Sarvanam and Swaman.

કાળિયો

બાપડાકાળિયાનેશીખબર

કેઆપણાથીશૂરાતનનાથાય?

ગાયનાગૂડાખાઈનેવકરેલો

એતોહાઉ...હાઉ... કરતો

વીજળીવેગેદોડી, દીપડાનીજેમતૂટીપડયો,

એણેતોબસગળચીપકડીરહેંસીકાઢ્યોમોતિયાને –

એનોતોદૂધનોકટોરોઢોળાયોચોકમાં,

એનીતોલહ... લહ.. નીકળીગઈવેંતલાંબીજીભ.

મોઢામાંથીફીણનાપરપોટાફૂલવાલાગ્યા

નેફૂટવાલાગ્યા.

ગામઆખ્ખુંવળ્યુંટોળે:

‘ઢેડાંનોકોહ્યલોકાળિયો...

બાપડામોતિયાનેફાડીખાધો.

હેંડોબધાં, હાળાંફાટીગ્યાંકૂતરાંયઆતો!‘

નેકાળિયાનીપૂંઠેપડ્યાં

કણબાંનેકોળાંનેભાનેબાપુ.

ભાલાનેબરછી, દાંતીનેડાંગ.

નેથયુંદળકટકનેધિગાણું!

પણકાળિયોતોજાણેકાળ,

એતોધોડયોજાયઉભીકોતરે ...

પૂંઠેકંઈકેટલાંયગોટમણાંખાય

નેચાટેધૂળ.

પણકાળિયોતોકાળિયારનીજેમ

બસધોડ્યેજાય, ધોડ્યેજાય...

કહેવતમાંકીધુંછેનેકેભાંગીધા’ ઢેડવાડેજાય –

ધીંગાણુંતોથાકીનેફર્યુંપાછું

નેવિફર્યુંવાસમાં.

નળિયાંપરપડેધબાધબલાકડીઓ.

ઝૂડીલેંબડીનેઝૂડીપેંપળી,

ઝૂડીશિકોતરીનીદેરીનેફોડીપૂર્વજિયાંનીમાટલી,

ઝૂડીમેઠલીનેઝૂડીમાંનડી ,

ઝૂડ્યોધૂળિયોનેઝૂડ્યોપરમો.

ખમા !બાપખમા !

કાળિયોતોજનાવર

પણતમેતોમનખાદેવ.

બાપડાકાળિયાનેશીખબર

અમારાથીશૂરાતનનાથાય?

Kaaliyo

Poor Kaaliyo

How was he to know

That we cannot show off valour?

Fed upon cow’s marrow

He raced, screeching away

Hauhauhauhau

At the speed of light

With the pounce of a panther

He fell upon Motiyo

And tore his neck apart

Motiyo’s bowl of milk lay spilt on the ground

His long tongue lolled out

He frothed and foamed at his mouth,

Frothed and foamed.

The entire village now rose in rage:

“The dhedha’s rotten dog

Has torn apart our beloved Motiyo

Chalo everyone, now even their dogs

Have begun to rear their heads!”

And they went after Kaliyo

Kanbis and Kolis and Patels and Darbars

With spears and sticks and dhariyas and sickles,

Waging a war against the dog.

But Kaaliyo was like Kaal himself

He ran faster and faster

Along the bank of the river

While they fell and stumbled

Fell and stumbled in the dust

Kaaliyo was like a blackbuck

He ran and he ran

The crowd returned, tired and frustrated

And as the saying goes,

‘the losing dacoits turn to harijans’ homes’

They smashed the roof tiles of their huts

They brought down the neem and the peepal trees

They razed the small temple of Mata Shikotari

And burst open the ancestral urn of memories

They beat up the women and the men

Methli and Maandi

Dhulio and Parmo

Khama! Baap Khama!

They begged for forgiveness

Poor Kaaliyo

He is but a beast, our Masters,

you are divinely human!

How was he to know

That we cannot show off valour?

Translator’s Note: At the heart of the poem is the dog Kaaliyo — a colloquial, if not slightly abusive way, of referring to someone who is dark. Reared in the Dalit slums and ghettoes, upon bone marrow of cows and buffaloes, Kaaliyo is a strong dog. It takes him nothing to vanquish Motiyo — the dog of the upper-castes. Moti (pearl) is weak compared to Kaaliyo. The poem shows how his milk and pearls lay splattered when Kaaliyo attacked him. The two dogs also represent two abstracted and individual situations of Dalit lives, and serve a metonymic purpose to demonstrate how Motiyo is backed by oppressive traditions, structures and systems that make his humiliation bigger than both, dogs and humans, belonging to Dalit society. It was to avenge him, and by extension themselves, that upper-castes in the poem unite and wreak destruction upon the Dalits. The opening and closing lines of the poem hint at this structural violence and inequality weighted against Kaaliyo, and what he represents — the Dalit society.