Nita Ambani honoured by the Met, New York, for Reliance Foundation's philanthropic initiatives

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York recently honoured Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani for her philanthropic efforts.

Mrs Ambani is the first South Asian to be honoured by the Met in this regard, and she was presented her award by Tom Campbell, the museum's CEO and director.

The Met presented the award to Mrs Ambani in light of "the diversity and scale of the work carried out by Reliance Foundation" and noted the organisation's extensive work across sectors like education, sports, healthcare, rural transformation, women's empowerment and promoting the arts.

Nita Ambani said, "I am delighted and humbled by this honour for our work at Reliance Foundation. It is truly gratifying that our efforts, especially in education, sports, health and rural transformation, are bringing smiles to millions of people. This recognition from a distinguished global institution like The Met is a tribute to our commitment towards sustainable development and social empowerment."

The Reliance Foundation was set up by Nita Ambani in 2010, as the CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (Mrs Ambani is also on the board of directors of RIL). It works towards sustainable development through diverse community engagement initiatives. As per the Foundation's website, it has positively impacted the lives of more than 12 million people across India, in more than 10,500 villages and 50 urban locations.

The Foundation's objective is to "create and support meaningful activities through innovative institutions to address some of India’s most pressing developmental challenges".

The event at The Met was hosted by the museum's Multicultural Audience Development Initiative.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is part of the Network 18 chain, which is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd