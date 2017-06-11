Yogi Adityanath's plans to make UP roads pothole-free by 15 June runs into hurdles

Jaunpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious plan of making the state's roads pot-hole free by 15 June has run into hurdles and it may take up to two more months before travellers can experience a smooth ride, a state minister said Sunday.

"Owing to e-tendering, there is difficulty in making the roads of the state pothole-free by 15 June, and it may take additional 45-60 days to ensure that the roads are pothole free. Due to the new mining policy also there is difficulty in getting the raw material," Rajendra Pratap Singh, minister for rural engineering service, told reporters.

Referring to the thrust on policy measures including e- tendering, Singh said the BJP led government will not work as per the old pattern and will function in a transparent manner. The minister claimed that the Adityanath government was taking strict action on the corruption front.

"After the formation of Yogi Adityanath government, the screening of the corrupt officers has started. Action has been taken against six dozen officials of the department including 10 engineers so far. A large number of department officials have also been suspended," the minister said.

The minister targeted the SP and BSP on a question related to law and order.

"The SP and BSP are losing ground in the state and because of this, the atmosphere is being vitiated. But no one will be spared, and law will catch up with the guilty. The government is working to make a crime-free society," he said.

Singh also urged that MPs, MLAs and party workers to disseminate information about the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the public.