Yasin Malik prevented from joining separatist-called meeting, arrested in Srinagar

IndiaIANSJun, 13 2017 16:50:05 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was on Tuesday arrested in Srinagar to prevent him from taking part in a separatist-called meeting.

File image of Yasin Malik. AFP

Malik was taken into custody in the Abi Guzar area when he was proceeding to Aali Kadal in the Old City.

Earlier, moderate Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and his secretary-cum-advocate Shahid-ul-Islam were put under house arrest to restrain them from attending the same meeting.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 04:43 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 04:50 pm

