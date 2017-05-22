West Bengal: WBBSE Class X Results 2017 to be declared this week; check grades at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the Class X examination this week, various media reports said. Students will be able to access their grades at wbresults.nic.in.

"WBBSE is expected to declare WBBSE Class X results 2017 and WBBSE Class XII results 2017 in the last week of May", an official in the board was quoted as saying.

This year, Class X examinations were held between 22 February and 3 March. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examination.

The WBBSE conducts the Class X examination in the state. All private and government education institutions come under the purview of the board.

Checking your grades on the website is pretty simple:

Login to wbresults.nic.in. Enter details such as your roll number and other details in the respected fields. Click submit and your results will be flashed on the screen. Download the results and take a printout.