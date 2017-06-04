Vijay Mallya seen enjoying India vs Pakistan cricket match at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham

Former liquor baron Vijay Mallya was seen in the stands at Edgbaston in Birmingham enjoying the cricket match between India and Pakistan, reports said. Several photos of Mallya, who is is facing extradition to India over unpaid debts worth Rs 9,000 crores and money laundering, is doing the rounds on social media.

However, Firstpost couldn't independently verify the images.

Sixty-one-year-old Mallya, chief of erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks and is currently wanted in India. His appearance on the stands at Edgbaston generated fresh interest on the case and the former billionaire. In one of the images, Mallya is spotted with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, while in another image he is seen wearing stadium as well as a pitch pass.

In one of the images, shared by Republic TV channel, Mallya is spotted with former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, while in other images doing the rounds on Twitter, he is seen wearing stadium as well as a pitch pass.

The Supreme Court of India has held him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order. A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit gave Mallya an opportunity to present his case on punishment on 10 July, when the case will next be heard.

The court held Mallya guilty of contempt on two counts — for not appearing before it as directed in the first hearing and not making full disclosure of his assets and that of his family. The court order came on a contempt plea by a consortium of 13 banks led by State Bank of India seeking the recovery of more than Rs 9,000 crore that they had given to now grounded Kingfisher Airlines.

He has been living in Britain since March 2016. He was arrested in London on 18 April briefly and was granted bail by a London court.

On 18 May, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took possession of his seafront farmhouse worth Rs 100 crore in Raigad district of Maharashtra's Konkan region. The farmhouse, sprawled over 17 acres with a beach, is located in the picturesque Kolegaon village of Mandwa, near the tourist hotspot of Alibaug.

