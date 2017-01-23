Venkaiah Naidu appeals to people to call off agitation over Jallikattu in TN

Hyderabad: Stressing that the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments are "sensitive" towards the culture and ethos of the state, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, on Monday, appealed to those agitating on the Jallikattu issue to give up their stir as steps have been taken to address their concerns.

Taking exception to the attack on the NDA government over the issue, he alleged that the bull-taming sport suffered setbacks during the previous UPA rule.

"I appeal them to give up their agitation. The Centre and the state, we are sensitive to the ethos. Steps have been taken. The matter is being heard in the Supreme Court," Naidu told reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting of Geospatial World Forum.

Asserting that the Centre and state governments are alive to the situation, he urged the protesters to call off their stir.

"What else can be done... That will be kept in mind. The matter should rest there," he said.

Referring to the criticism of NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some opposition parties on the issue, he wondered what mistake was committed by the NDA regime.

If at all there was any mistake in the issue, the Congress and DMK, who were coalition partners during the UPA government, should take the primary responsibility, he said.

Recalling the sequence of events vis-a-vis Jallikattu, Naidu said Modi was not the prime minister in 2006 when the sport was banned.

The use of bulls was banned during the UPA rule when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was Environment minister in 2011, he said.

Jallikattu and bullock-cart races were allowed in 2016 during the present NDA government, Naidu said.

In an apparent reference to the criticism of the RSS over the quota issue by Congress and the Left, Naidu said the opposition parties do not have the "moral right to take the name of RSS".

Asserting that RSS' ideology is inclusive, he alleged that Congress and the Left indulged in vote-bank politics.

"Communists are the most divisive forces... They believe in class confrontation. We believe in social harmony," he said.

Alleging that the Congress and Left are "trying to segregate people," he said the Left ideology is losing relevance in the present day world.

Manmohan Vaidya, RSS publicity chief, had on 20 January kicked up a row with remarks favouring a review of the reservation policy, saying even the architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar had not favoured its continuance in perpetuity.

Taking exception to the criticism of NDA government over its economic policies amid reports that 58 per cent wealth is concentrated in the hands of one per cent, he asked what is the responsibility of Congress that ruled the country for several decades.

"Your (Congress) politics has been words for poor and deeds for rich," he said.

Claiming that poor people are happy with demonetisation, the Union Minister stressed that the note ban campaign would increase revenue to the government and promote transparency.

Hailing the initiatives of the Modi government, he said a change of mindset is taking place in the country.

The coming Union Budget would herald more benefits to the common people, he said.

"BJP would win almost all states (where elections are going to be held). The poor think Modi is a messiah," he said.

BJP would do well in Uttar Pradesh inspite of the alliance of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Congress, he said.

"Though new ones are taken on board the cycle (SP's poll symbol) by leaving out father, BJP would win," he said.