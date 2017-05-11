Triple Talaq judgments LIVE: Salman Khurshid defends practice, tells SC saying 'talaq' doesn't mean immediate divorce

The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it would examine whether the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion as it began hearing petitions challenging the practice.
Five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme court begins hearing on validity of triple talaq pic.twitter.com/cNuWpxfBqs
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 11, 2017
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it would look into the aspect whether triple talaq is part of an "enforceable" fundamental right to practice religion by Muslims.
The bench also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and Abdul Nazeer, however, said the issue of polygamy among Muslims may not be deliberated upon by it as this aspect is unrelated to triple talaq. The apex court made it clear that each side will get two days each for canvassing their arguments on the two questions formulated by the bench and one day will be given for the rebuttal.
The apex court also made it clear that it would stop any counsel who will repeat the arguments. "Each side can argue whatever they want but there should not be any repetition. They will only focus on the validity of triple talaq," the bench said.
Published Date: May 11, 2017 12:58 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 12:57 pm
May, 11 2017 IST
Highlights
What is Nikah Halala?
Nikah Halala is a practice intended to curb the incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced, observing the separation period called 'Iddat' and then coming back to him again.
Does personal law come under the ambit of Constitution of India? Four questions Supreme Court will address
According to reports, the Supreme Court will consider following four questions submitted by the Centre in a previous hearing in February this year:
- Whether the impugned practices of talaq-e-biddat, Nikaah halala and polygamy are protected under Article 25(1) of the Constitution of India?
- Whether Article 25(1) is subject to part III of the Constitution and in particular Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India?
- Whether personal law is law under Article 13 of the Constitution?
- Whether the impugned practices of talaq-e-biddat, Nikaah halala and polygamy are compatible with India’s obligations under International treaties and covenants to which India is a signatory?
Would stop any counsel who repeats the arguments: Supreme Court
The bench, made up of judges from different religious communities — Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim — is hearing seven petitions, including five separate writ petitions, filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq prevalent in the community. The petitions claim that triple talaq is unconstitutional.
The apex court made it clear that each side will get two days each for canvassing their arguments on the two questions formulated by the bench and one day will be given for the rebuttal. It also made it clear that it would stop any counsel who repeats the arguments.
"Each side can argue whatever they want but there should not be any repetition. They will only focus on the validity of triple talaq," the bench said. The pleas have also challenged the constitutional validity of other practices like 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims. The bench is also taking up the main matter on its own as a petition titled "Muslim Women's quest for equality".
SC's vacation bench starts with Shayara Bano's case
The bench has started to hear the first petition which is of Shayara Bano, who suffered instant, oral and unilateral triple talaq in October last year after 15 years of marriage. She went ahead and challenged the very provision of instantaneous triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat) and polygamy and nikah halala.
SC will decide whether triple talaq is an enforceable fundamental right
The Supreme Court said that it would examine whether the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion, but it may not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy as it began hearing petitions challenging the practice. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it would look into the aspect whether triple talaq is part of an "enforceable" fundamental right to practice religion by Muslims.
The bench also comprises Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice R F Nariman, Justice U U Lalit and Justice Abdul Nazeer, however, said the issue of polygamy among Muslims may not be deliberated upon by it as this aspect is unrelated to triple talaq.
Each side will get two days to make their arguments
The Supreme Court has made it clear that each side will get two days each for canvassing their arguments on the two questions formulated by the bench and one day will be given for the rebuttal.
The apex court also made it clear that it would stop any counsel who will repeat the arguments. "Each side can argue whatever they want but there should not be any repetition. They will only focus on the validity of triple talaq," the bench said.
What's happening inside the courtroom
Appearing for Shayara Bano, senior advocate Amit Singh Chadha argues that triple talaq is discriminatory towards women. According to reports, senior Congress leader and lawyer Salman Khurshid interjects and says divorce does not come into effect immediately upon saying talaq. "Representatives of both parties will try for reconciliation, if it fails the same is informed to a qazi," Bar & Bench quoted Khurshid as saying.
Constitution gives us the right to practice our personal laws: AIMPLB
"Triple Talaq is a part of our personal law... The Constitution gives us the right to practice our personal laws. No one has the right to interfere in it. Allahabad High Court should have refrained from observation on triple talaq when Supreme Court is hearing the case. Only 5 percent of divorce cases in the country are from the Muslim community," All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board member was quoted as saying by News18.
"Muslim women are not running to the media but media is running for such stories."
Two things that SC will look into
According to Bar & Bench, the Supreme Court will broadly consider whether triple talaq is fundamental to Islam and are there enforceable fundamental rights
Won't hear polygamy issue in triple talaq: Supreme Court
Supreme Court has said that it will keep matter limited to the issue of triple talaq — whether triple talaq and halala are fundamental to the religion or not. The apex court clearly has stated that it will not hear polygamy issue in the case.
13:10 (IST)
Triple talaq outside the ambit of judicial review: Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has said that triple talaq "is an issue of faith and personal law and hence it is outside the ambit of judicial review."
Sibal further said that it was up to the Parliament to make laws but the courts could not get into the issue, reported News18.
12:50 (IST)
12:41 (IST)
What is Nikah Halala?
Nikah Halala is a practice intended to curb the incidence of divorce under which a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced, observing the separation period called 'Iddat' and then coming back to him again.
12:40 (IST)
Does personal law come under the ambit of Constitution of India? Four questions Supreme Court will address
According to reports, the Supreme Court will consider following four questions submitted by the Centre in a previous hearing in February this year:
- Whether the impugned practices of talaq-e-biddat, Nikaah halala and polygamy are protected under Article 25(1) of the Constitution of India?
- Whether Article 25(1) is subject to part III of the Constitution and in particular Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India?
- Whether personal law is law under Article 13 of the Constitution?
- Whether the impugned practices of talaq-e-biddat, Nikaah halala and polygamy are compatible with India’s obligations under International treaties and covenants to which India is a signatory?
12:31 (IST)
Would stop any counsel who repeats the arguments: Supreme Court
The bench, made up of judges from different religious communities — Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim — is hearing seven petitions, including five separate writ petitions, filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq prevalent in the community. The petitions claim that triple talaq is unconstitutional.
The apex court made it clear that each side will get two days each for canvassing their arguments on the two questions formulated by the bench and one day will be given for the rebuttal. It also made it clear that it would stop any counsel who repeats the arguments.
"Each side can argue whatever they want but there should not be any repetition. They will only focus on the validity of triple talaq," the bench said. The pleas have also challenged the constitutional validity of other practices like 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims. The bench is also taking up the main matter on its own as a petition titled "Muslim Women's quest for equality".
12:20 (IST)
All you need to know about Uniform Civil Code
12:14 (IST)
SC's vacation bench starts with Shayara Bano's case
The bench has started to hear the first petition which is of Shayara Bano, who suffered instant, oral and unilateral triple talaq in October last year after 15 years of marriage. She went ahead and challenged the very provision of instantaneous triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat) and polygamy and nikah halala.
12:12 (IST)
SC will decide whether triple talaq is an enforceable fundamental right
The Supreme Court said that it would examine whether the practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion, but it may not deliberate upon the issue of polygamy as it began hearing petitions challenging the practice. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it would look into the aspect whether triple talaq is part of an "enforceable" fundamental right to practice religion by Muslims.
The bench also comprises Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice R F Nariman, Justice U U Lalit and Justice Abdul Nazeer, however, said the issue of polygamy among Muslims may not be deliberated upon by it as this aspect is unrelated to triple talaq.
12:10 (IST)
Each side will get two days to make their arguments
The Supreme Court has made it clear that each side will get two days each for canvassing their arguments on the two questions formulated by the bench and one day will be given for the rebuttal.
The apex court also made it clear that it would stop any counsel who will repeat the arguments. "Each side can argue whatever they want but there should not be any repetition. They will only focus on the validity of triple talaq," the bench said.
12:04 (IST)
12:04 (IST)
12:03 (IST)
What's happening inside the courtroom
Appearing for Shayara Bano, senior advocate Amit Singh Chadha argues that triple talaq is discriminatory towards women. According to reports, senior Congress leader and lawyer Salman Khurshid interjects and says divorce does not come into effect immediately upon saying talaq. "Representatives of both parties will try for reconciliation, if it fails the same is informed to a qazi," Bar & Bench quoted Khurshid as saying.
11:59 (IST)
Chetan Bhagat voices his views on triple talaq
11:59 (IST)
Constitution gives us the right to practice our personal laws: AIMPLB
"Triple Talaq is a part of our personal law... The Constitution gives us the right to practice our personal laws. No one has the right to interfere in it. Allahabad High Court should have refrained from observation on triple talaq when Supreme Court is hearing the case. Only 5 percent of divorce cases in the country are from the Muslim community," All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board member was quoted as saying by News18.
"Muslim women are not running to the media but media is running for such stories."
11:53 (IST)
Two things that SC will look into
According to Bar & Bench, the Supreme Court will broadly consider whether triple talaq is fundamental to Islam and are there enforceable fundamental rights
11:47 (IST)
11:47 (IST)
Won't hear polygamy issue in triple talaq: Supreme Court
Supreme Court has said that it will keep matter limited to the issue of triple talaq — whether triple talaq and halala are fundamental to the religion or not. The apex court clearly has stated that it will not hear polygamy issue in the case.
11:46 (IST)