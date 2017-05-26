Three years of Narendra Modi: In Assam, PM to inaugurate Dhola-Sadiya bridge, first AIIMS in North East

On the third anniversary of his taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be in Assam on Friday to inaugurate a number of projects, including the country's longest bridge. He will also address a public meeting in which he is expected to speak about the three years of his government.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister on Thursday said:

I will be in Assam tomorrow to take part in various programmes. I am eagerly awaiting this opportunity to interact with people of Assam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2017

I shall lay the foundation stone for two key projects- AIIMS & IARI. Both projects will quicken the development of Assam & the Northeast. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2017

The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge will be inaugurated tomorrow. This is one of the most important infrastructure projects in our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2017

In the evening, I will address a public meeting at Khanapara. You can watch it on your mobiles. https://t.co/TYuxNO0R6P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2017

Referring to the Dhola-Sadiya bridge which he will inaugurate, the prime minister said, "This is one of the most important infrastructure projects in our nation." Modi also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal and his government for completing one year in office.

According to reports, the prime minister is expected to arrive at 10 am at the Mohanbari Airport in Assam's Dibrugarh. Modi will then proceed to inaugurate the Dhola-Sadiya bridge. Dhola-Sadiya is slated to be the longest road bridge in the country constructed across the Brahmaputra connecting Dhola with Sadiya in upper Assam's Tinsukia district. The highly strategic Dhola-Sadia bridge, longer than Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sealink by 3.55 km, has been created to carry T-72 tanks. Once commissioned, it will take 30 minutes to cross over to Sadia near the Lohit border in Arunachal, reducing the travel time by four hours. It will also ease access for the Army cantonment at Walong and the vital Kibithu town in Anjaw district bordering China and Myanmar, changing the contours of any war doctrine on the Chinese front.

The inauguration is scheduled to be at 10.30 pm. After the inauguration, Modi is expected to proceed to Gogamukh in Northern Assam's Dhemaji district to lay the foundation stone for Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). The prime minister is expected to leave for Guwahati at around 1.50 pm where he will lay the foundation ceremony of an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the first to come up in Northeast. The proposed medical college will come up at Changsari in Kamrup (rural) district, 28.5 km from Guwahati across the Brahmaputra.

Modi is expected to arrive at Khanpara from where the prime minister will conclude his trip with a political rally. Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech to the nation on three-year anniversary of NDA government, which also marks a year of BJP government in Assam. It is for the first time that BJP is in power in Assam on its own. The prime minister may also use this platform to make some sort of big political and economic announcement. The party is expecting turnout of over one lakh in Khanapara.

Modi, who led the BJP to a massive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was sworn-in as the prime minister on 26 May, 2014.

With inputs from agencies