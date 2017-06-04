Thousands take dip in Yamuna on occasion of Ganga Dussehra despite alarming pollution levels

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 04 2017 23:11:00 IST

Mathura/Agra: Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Yamuna river in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Bateshwar in Agra on Sunday to celebrate Ganga Dussehra.

Devotees taking holy dip in river Ganges on the occasions of Ganga Dussehra festival at Sangam, in Allahabad on Sunday. PTI

The day commemorates the advent of the Ganges, the holiest of rivers for the millions of Hindus, to earth from the heavens above.

The day is celebrated with a ritual bath in the river, and offerings of water melons and 'kakdi'.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, temples held special 'darshans' of the presiding deity amid a riot of white flowers and fragrance.

"However, many pilgrims visiting the Yamuna are put off by the stinking water, but those who do take a dip return with sense of both fear and guilt," said Jagan Nath Poddar of Vrindavan.

The irrigation department ensures a release of 1,000 cusecs of extra water for Ganga Dussehra, but it was not done this year, leading to resentment among saints of Braj area, he added.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 11:10 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 11:11 pm

