Telangana woman kills husband, disfigures lover's face to pass him off as spouse

A 27-year-old woman from Telangana killed her husband and disfigured her lover's face with acid to pass him off as her husband after taking inspiration from Telugu movie Yevadu. The incident took place on 26 November in Nagarkurnool district, according to reports.

The New Indian Expressreported that the crime started unfolding when the deceased's family members got suspicious over the behaviour of their 'son' who was replaced by the woman's lover.

Swathi was married to Sudhakar Reddy and had recently, got into an illicit relationship with Rajesh. Swathi and Rajesh decided to kill Sudhakar so they can live together and take possession of the husband's assets. They killed Sudhakar by hitting him on his head and dumped his body in a forest.

The police told The Times of India that the woman called up her relatives and said that a group of four persons attacked her "husband" at their house and poured petrol on his face and set him on fire. She then shifted Rajesh to a hospital. Initially convinced with the story, the family spent Rs five lakh on his treatment.

During one of their hospital visits, Sudhakar's relatives realised that the man undergoing treatment is someone else and they immediately informed the police. Swathi was arrested and Sudhakar's body was recovered from the forest area, Deccan Chronicle reported.

During the investigation, the woman revealed the entire plot and said she killed her husband and then adopted the storyline of Yevadu to live with Rajesh.