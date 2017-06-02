Telangana statehood day: Chandrababu Naidu calls it 'black day' in Andhra Pradesh's history

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the state has yet to come to terms with the bifurcation of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

On a day when Telangana was celebrating its third formation day, Andhra Pradesh organised 'Nava Nirmana Deeksha', where people took the pledge to rebuild the state.

At the main function held in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister administered the oath to the people. Naidu vowed to take the state to greater heights despite all the odds in the aftermath of the bifurcation.

He described 2 June, as a 'black day' in the history of Andhra Pradesh and said the state was yet to come to terms with the division.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said while lodging their protest over the manner in which the state was bifurcated, people should dedicate themselves to rebuild the state. He said the government has organised the 'Nava Nirmana Deeksha' in all the towns and villages in the state.

Recalling the manner in which the then Congress-led government at the Centre went ahead with the bifurcation, he said the attitude of the Congress party has hurt the people.

Naidu said the bifurcation bill was passed in Parliament by closing the doors and attacking the TDP MPs who tried to protest. He claimed that the bill was sent in a fighter plane to Hyderabad for ratification by the state assembly.

Naidu alleged that Congress President Sonia Gandhi divided the state on the independence day of her country, Italy.

Recalling the efforts made by his government during last three years to put the state back on rails, Naidu said if people work hard nothing was impossible.

The TDP chief said countries like Japan should be an inspiration to Andhra Pradesh as it emerged as a major economy in the world after being devastated in the Second World War.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, ministers and senior officials participated in the rally.