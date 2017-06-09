Supreme Court to hear on Monday CBSE's plea against stay on publication of NEET results

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the plea of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday against the stay on publication of the result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for academic year 2017 across the country.

CBSE has also sought transfer of the matter from the Madras and Gujarat high courts to the apex court, according to ANI.

On 24 May, the Madras High Court had granted an interim stay on publication of the results. Hearing a batch of petitions filed by some students, Justice MV Muralidharan of the court's Madurai bench had also directed the Medical Council of India, the director of the CBSE and the Union health ministry to file their counter-affidavits on 7 June.

In its counter-affidavit, CBSE had rejected the contention that question papers in vernacular languages such as Gujarati were easier compared to English.

Over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants had appeared for the NEET at more than 1,900 centres across the country on 7 May.

The petitioners had alleged that a uniform question paper was not given and there was a vast difference between the one in English and Tamil.

They had demanded that the NEET be cancelled and a fresh examination with a uniform question paper be conducted. They had claimed that different sets of question paper had been used at various places, though a common syllabus had been announced.

The petitioners had also submitted that officials had not informed them that different sets of question paper would be circulated.

With inputs from PTI