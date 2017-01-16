Sunil Rastogi confesses to sexually abusing over 500 girls in 12 years: How the tailor was nabbed

On Monday, the Delhi Police made a massive breakthrough in a case and arrested a serial rapist who according to the police, had raped and assaulted over 500 minors.

Have solved three rape cases, paedophile arrested; being interrogated: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

The accused paedophile we arrested is Sunil Rastogi,who is a tailor by profession. He is married with children:Omvir Bishnoi,DCP East #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4PBwV4b9eb — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

The 38-year-old, a tailor by profession, from Uttarakhand had told the police that he sexually assaulted 500 minors during a period of 12 years, according to The Times of India. In fact, the police said that Rastogi had attempted to assault more than 2.500 minors. He was jailed for six months in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand in 2006 for sexually assaulting a girl while he was working at a farm.

"He used to target school going girls and so far we have found his involvement in 12 such cases. Further investigation is on," Omvir Bishnoi, Delhi Commissioner of Police (East) is quoted as saying in News18 report. Rastogi preyed on girls between the ages of 7 and 10 in Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Times of India report also says that in 2004, Rastogi along with his family were forced to leave Mayur Vihar after he allegedly tried to assault a neighbour's daughter. During the interrogation with the police, Rastogi admitted to committing crimes since 2004 and that he would lure the girls on some false pretexts, then take them to secluded areas and rape them.

How Rastogi was nabbed

For someone who has been eluding the law for many years, Rastogi's final act cost him his freedom. According to India Today, the Delhi Police identified him in a CCTV footage while investigating the case of a raped seven-year-old girl in New Ashok Nagar.