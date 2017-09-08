Student of Ryan International School found dead: Distraught parents want probe, hope culprit is nabbed soon

A class II student of a private school in Gurugram was found murdered in the school premises on Friday morning.

The boy, Pradyumna, was a student of Ryan International School in Bhondsi. Its officiating principal Neerja Batra said the school gardener saw his body lying in a pool of blood in the washroom meant for the school's support staff at about 8:15 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Gurugram, Ashok Kumar, said the police recovered a knife from the spot. The postmortem is still under way. While adding that the boy's left ear and throat bear serious injury marks, he said the police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Batra said the boy skipped the morning assembly and went to the washroom. However, some school students told 101Reporters that Pradyumna did attend the morning assembly but did not go to his classroom from there. His school bag was found in the washroom next to his body.

The boy's father, Barun Chandra Thakur, dropped his children – Pradyumna and his elder sister Vidhi, a class V student – at the school at about 7:30 am. Thakur, who works with an export company, said he received a call from the school about his son bleeding from the mouth. He was asked to come immediately.

Thakur said that he rushed to the school, which is only three kilometres from his home, and took his son to LifeCare Hospital, from where he was referred to Artemis Hospital. Pradyumna was declared brought dead at Artemis Hospital.

The body is kept at the hospital's mortuary and the parents will take it to their native village in Bihar for last rites. Gurugram police has also sought time till 9 am to solve the case.

Police said they have obtained footage from the school's CCTV camera. Sources privy to the initial probe said that the footage shows a student with a school bag on his back heading to the washroom. However, the student's face is not visible. Reportedly, there are 16 CCTV cameras in the school campus – the one installed outside the school is defunct.

Parents ransack school

As the news of the boy's death spread, angry parents gathered at the school and asked how the murderer could not have been caught on any of the CCTV cameras. A few parents ransacked the school property and the school authorities had to call additional police force to control the parents.

Paras Kumar and Deepa Rawat, whose children study at Ryan International School, decried how unsafe this school was.

Pradyumna's distraught mother, Jyoti, recalled how excited he was in the morning to go to the school because it was his friend's birthday and he was looking forward to having toffees. She said she did not know that it was death, and not toffee, that was awaiting him at the school.

Jyoti said she did not bear any grudge against the school administration but hoped that the culprit is nabbed soon.

With inputs from Sat Singh, a Haryana based journalist and member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters