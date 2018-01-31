Shopian firing: Indian Army files counter FIR as death toll rises to three; separatists call for protest on Friday

The Indian Army filed a counter FIR in the Shopian firing even as the death toll in the incident rose to three on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Indian Army files a counter FIR in Shopian incident in which two civilians were killed in army firing on 27 January; one more civilian succumbed to his injuries earlier today #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

This comes days after the Mehbooba Mufti government filed an FIR against the army. On Sunday, the police registered the FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the personnel of the army's 10 Garhwal unit. The major, who reportedly led the army personnel at the time of the incident, was also mentioned in the FIR. The army has maintained that the personnel fired in self-defence. ANI quoted Northern Command Lieutenant General D Anbu as saying: "Everything will come out in investigation. Not withstanding what state government did, we did our own inquiry and are clear that we responded when we were provoked to the ultimate," he said, according to ANI.

That is an unfortunate thing, in such a case a generic FIR should have been filed. I think they have prematurely put the name of an individual, I am sure when they investigate truth will come out: Lt Gen D.Anbu, Commander Northern Command on FIR in Shopian Army firing case pic.twitter.com/E6BqCP0lbI — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

Meanwhile, the united Hurriyat leadership announced a march in Shopian on Friday to protest the death of civillians.

JRL Protest march at #JamaMasjid today against Shopian killing of civilians by Indian forces.while Geelani Sb &myself continue to be under #HouseArrest,YasinSb managed to lead the protest,JRL protest rally &dharana to be held at ShopianChowk on FridayAgainst the gruesome killings pic.twitter.com/5AA4fR1HUk — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) January 31, 2018

Two youths, Javaid Ahmad and Suhail Ahmad, were killed and nine others were injured after army on Saturday reportedly fired on a mob targeting a convoy at Ganovpora in Shopian. Ahmad, 19, who was injured in the firing, died on Wednesday.

While the BJP has demanded the FIR against the army be withdrawn, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the investigation into the deaths of the civilians would be taken to its "logical conclusion".

A magisterial probe was also ordered by the state government. PTI quoted army sources as saying that the major mentioned in the state government's FIR was not present at the spot of the incident.

"The major was not present at the site of the incident. He was around 200 metres away from it... He was in the vicinity of the spot," a source told PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid said on Monday that registration of the FIR naming the major was just the beginning of the investigation and the army's version would be taken into account as well.

