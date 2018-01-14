Seven-decade-old insurgency problem must solved at the earliest, says Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang

Akuluto: Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang on Saturday said that solution to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency must be finalised at the earliest.

"Solution to the protracted Naga political issue must be finalised at the earliest time possible for the sake of peace and harmony of all the Nagas," he told a gathering here in Zunheboto district.

"Solution is a must for all the Nagas and it must arrive for the sake of permanent peace in the land. And that is why Solution first and then election," he reiterated.

Inviting all Naga rebel groups to come together in unison for a final settlement, Zeliang believed that the land of the Nagas would be among the best in the world once underground movement was resolved.

"We are second to none and given the opportunity, Nagas have the capability to compete at the global level," he added.

On 3 August, 2015, the central government and the separatist group, the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah signed the Framework Agreement to end the insurgency.

Last year, the government had also signed an agreement with a Working Committee comprising six Naga National Political Groups.

The NSCN-IM has been in talks with the government since 1997 after the signing of a ceasefire agreement.