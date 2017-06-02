You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Second Scorpene-class submarine ready for sea trials, first one to be inducted this year, says Arun Jaitley

Second Scorpene-class submarine ready for sea trials, first one to be inducted this year, says Arun Jaitley

IndiaPTIJun, 02 2017 07:28:23 IST

New Delhi: The second Scorpene-class submarine is ready for surface sea trials, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday and congratulated engineers of Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) where it has been built.

File photo of Indian Navy's Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari being escorted by tugboats as it arrives at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. Reuters

File photo of Indian Navy's Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari being escorted by tugboats as it arrives at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. Reuters

"Congratulations to MDL engineers as their efforts have moved the second Scorpene class submarine for surface sea trials," Jaitley tweeted.

The first Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari has already undergone various trials and is expected to be inducted into the Indian Navy later this year.

The defence minister said the Scorpene-class submarines will significantly enhance India's naval prowess.

"These Scorpene class submarines will not only add to our future naval power & strengthen defence but also make our ocean safe & secure," he said in another tweet.

Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under'Project 75' of the navy.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:24 am | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 07:28 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
2Jun 3SL Vs SA
3Jun 4IND Vs PAK
4Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
5Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores