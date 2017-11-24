RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'temple must be built at Ram Janmabhoomi, no other structure must come up'

On Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said "the day is not far when a saffron flag will fly atop the Ram Mandir," News18 reported.

The RSS supremo—who was delivering a keynote address at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) 'Dharma Sansad' in Udupi, Karnataka, said a Ram Temple must be built at the site and "no other structure must come up there."

This comment comes days after the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board submitted a proposal before the Supreme Court for the settlement of the dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, saying a temple can be built in Ayodhya and the mosque could be raised in Lucknow.

The three-day convention is likely to be attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Yoga guru Ramdev, reported PTI.

According to News18, more than 2,000 saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the nation are attending the meeting. Besides the construction of the Ram Temple, the prevention of religious conversions, issues of caste and gender discrimination and cow protection are other key issues likely to be discussed at the Dharma Sansad.

Bhagwat made another comment regarding the protection of cow. "We have to safeguard our cows. If there is no ban on cow slaughter, we cannot live in peace," Bhagwat said, to the News18 report.

The Hindu reported that the Dharma Sansad will pass its resolutions from 10 am to 12.30 pm on 26 November.

It is likely that Bhagwat's comments could play into these resolutions, The Hindu reported.

The Supreme Court will commence the final hearing in the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute from 5 December, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure.

With inputs from agencies