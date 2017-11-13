Rahul Gandhi takes poetic dig at New Delhi's smog situation, questions indifference to the issue

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a poetic dig at Delhi's smog situation, quoting lines from a Hindi film song, and questioned why everyone is indifferent to the issue.

"Seene me jalan, ankhon me tufan sa kyon hai, is sheher me har shaks pareshan sa kyon hai? (What is the cause of this burning sensation in the heart and storm in the eyes? Why is everyone in this city troubled?)" Gandhi tweeted quoting the well-known ghazal from the 1978 Hindi movie 'Gaman', written by lyricist Shaharyar.

सीने में जलन, आँखों में तूफ़ान सा क्यों है इस शहर में हर शख़्स परेशान सा क्यों है? क्या बताएँगे साहेब, सब जानकर अंजान क्यों हैं? https://t.co/XZLqsWD0CO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 13, 2017

Gandhi, however, added one more line to the poem, and said: "Kya batayenge saheb, sab jankar anjan kyo hai? (Could you tell, why everyone is pretending ignorance despite knowing all?)."

He did not name any political party or leader in his comment.

He also shared the link to a news report on the Delhi smog crisis.

Delhi has been facing smog and "severe" pollution for days now, with doctors warning people against going outdoors.