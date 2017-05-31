You are here:
  3. PhD student commits suicide in IIT Delhi campus

May, 31 2017
New Delhi: A 27-year-old woman student of PhD final year committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus here, police said on Tuesday.

The student — Manjula Devak, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room around 7.40 pm in Nalanda Apartments in the IIT campus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Devak, who was married to Ritesh Virha, was a student of water resources. Her husband and parents, who reside in Bhopal, have been informed about her death, Biswal said.

An inquiry has been initiated and the cause of suicide was yet to be known as no suicide note was found, police said.


