Delhi man makes 'lewd gestures' at woman on IndiGo flight from Hyderabad, arrested

Delhi Police arrested a 56-year-old man at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for making 'lewd gestures' at a woman while they were on a flight from Hyderabad, according to several media reports.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place on Saturday on an IndiGo flight, NDTV reported.

The complainant, a 44-year-old Hyderabad woman, who was sitting next to the man — accused him of unzipping his trousers and masturbating as the flight was about to take off — raised an alarm and informed the attendants, who changed her seat.

The woman filed an FIR soon after the flight landed at New Delhi, NDTV reported.

Hindustan Times identified the accused as Ramesh Chand, a resident of Rohini Sector 3 in New Delhi.

According to India Today, Chand was booked and charged under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 345A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

With inputs from PTI