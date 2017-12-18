Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Khairani Road; 12 dead as fire engines rush to spot

Twelve people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a shop on Khairani road in Mumbai in early on Monday, according to media reports. The fire broke out at a Khairani Road shop called Bhanu Farsan.

#UPDATE: Death toll in Mumbai's Khairani road fire rises to 12

The blaze erupted in the shop at Makaria Compound on Khairani Road around 4.25 am, following which the building collapsed, a BMC official said, according to Zee News. The report quoted Senior Sub-inspector at Sakinaka Police station A Dharmadhikari as saying that least 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

"The fire started at the ground floor-level and the people inside were sleeping on the loft. They got trapped in the 60 by 30 feet structure due to the intense heat and smoke and the loft subsequently collapsed," The Hindu quoted Chief Fire Officer PS Rahangdale as saying.

The owner of the shop told officials that 10 to 15 people work in the shop, according to Hindustan Times. Fire brigade officials managed to pull out six people from the rubble until Monday morning. The report added that the injured have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

Further details are awaited.