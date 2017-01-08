Kerala Police to open self-defence training centres for women

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police is getting ready to impart self-defence training to women to equip them physically and mentally to tackle any harassment or atrocities against them and as part of the plan, permanent training centres would be opened in all 14 districts in the state.

Simple and easy compared to conventional martial arts like 'kalari' and 'karate', the police's defense technique is designed in a manner in which women of all ages can learn it within a short span of time, police here said.

DGP Loknath Behera said the self-defense skills, imparted at the centres, would help women protect themselves from any kind of attack and harassment they face in daily life including on buses and trains, closed spaces such as lifts and ATMs and other public places.

The techniques would also equip them to fight acid attacks, chain-snatching, domestic violence and other sexual assaults, he said in Thiruvananthapuram in a release.

"Kerala police has already launched Pink Patrol and Pink Beat to equip women against atrocities. We expect a remarkable decrease in the incidents of violence against women with the launching of self-defense skills and organising of mass awareness drives in this regard," Behera said.

A syllabus of 60 hours has been designed for the proposed training centres. Besides the defense techniques, the training would also include personality training and psychological tips to enhance confidence among women and awareness on pro-women laws.

The police chief said the centres would be set up at a cost of Rs three lakh each in all districts.A state-level centre would be set up in Thiruvanathapuram.

Under the project, police department has also drawn up a training-cum-awareness programme centred on schools, colleges, offices and residents' associations.

Around 500 women police personnel have been trained to impart the programme across the state, he said.

The training centres are expected to be operational by February last, the official added.