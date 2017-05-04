Kashmir: Journalist manhandled by bank security staff in Srinagar

Srinagar: A journalist working with a private TV news channel was allegedly manhandled by security staff of Jammu and Kashmir Bank outside the financial institution's corporate headquarters in Srinagar.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, who works with India TV, was allegedly manhandled by an unnamed security officer of the bank outside its corporate headquarters near Tourist Reception Centre ground.

According to Mir, he was performing his professional duties outside the bank premises and had not stepped inside the premises of the bank when the security officer stopped him and his colleagues.

"We were on a story about the spate of bank robberies taking place in the valley. This person claiming to be a security officer wanted us to stop shooting on the grounds that we had to seek prior permission from the bank. I tried to reason with him that we were not shooting inside the bank premises but on a general road for which permission was not required," the journalist said.

He alleged the bank official turned abusive, caught him by the collar and tried to damage the camera.

"All this has been recorded in the camera and we have filed an FIR against the concerned person," Mir added.

A senior police official said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigations taken up.