Kanpur train tragedy: Audio clips recovered from suspect's phone point to 'chatter' on Indore-Patna Express accident

Patna: Pakistan's ISI may be behind the derailment of the Indore-Patna Express train near Kanpur that claimed 140 lives, and a failed attempt last year to blow up goods and passenger trains near Ghorasahan station in Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

East Champaran Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana said Moti Paswan, one of three criminals arrested in the district recently, confessed during interrogation that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had planned the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in November last year. Rana said police have also found evidence linking the three arrested criminals — Paswan, Umashankar Prasad and Mukesh Yadav — to ISI.

According to a The Times of India report, sources claim two WhatsApp audio clips were recovered from the phone of an arrested accused in which two suspects can be heard discussing the derailment.

A police officer was quoted as saying in the report: "While the claim made by Moti Paswan, one of three accused arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district, stating that he was involved in planting explosives to derail the Indore-Patna Express and the Ajmer-Sealdah express near Kanpur was seen as rather circumspect as the probe conducted by the railways had not picked any forensic evidence of explosives, the recovery of technical evidence in the form of audio clips has made it imperative to take his disclosure seriously and thoroughly investigate the terror angle."

An Intelligence Bureau team has already interrogated them, and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have been informed about their arrest.

"Paswan said he was involved in the train derailment, along with some others including Zubair and Ziaul, who have been arrested in Delhi. Paswan has already identified the two persons nabbed in Delhi," Rana said.

The police officer informed that three persons have also been arrested from Nepal in this connection.

"We have got information from Nepal police that the ISI had hired Brajkishore Giri — one of three criminals arrested there — to execute terror activities in India," he said.

The ISI has been using Nepal as the base to implement its terror actions through Bihar using hired criminals, Rana added.