Kamala Mills fire: Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Pathak sent to police custody till 12 January

Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Pathak was sent to police custody till 12 January by a Mumbai court, according to several media reports.

#KamalaMillsFire : Yug Pathak, one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro sent to police custody till January 12 by Bhoiwada court #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

This comes two days after a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report revealed that the fire that killed 14 and injured 55 originated at the pub. CNN-News18 reported that the prosecution demanded maximum police custody for Pathak on Sunday, adding that four owners of Mojo's Bistro and adjacent pub 1Above are still at large.

#BREAKING -- Mojo Bistro co-owner Yug Pathak sent to police custody till January 12. #KamalaMillsFire | @c_mangure with more details pic.twitter.com/WO7mtnkphL — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 7, 2018

On Saturday, the police booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the massive fire that took place on 29 December, 2017, and arrested Pathak later in the day.

On Friday, a report by the Mumbai fire department stated that flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo's Bistro was the probable cause of the blaze.

"On the basis of the report by the fire bridge, we have booked owners of Mojo's Bistro pub for culpable homicide," Deputy Commissioner of Police and spokesperson of Mumbai Police Sachin Patil said.

Earlier, the police booked 1Above owners Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, and co-owner Abhijeet Manka and others on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered against the three at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

On Friday, the police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information about the three owners of 1Above who are reportedly absconding.

With inputs from PTI