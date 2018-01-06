Kamala Mills fire: Mojo's Bistro owners booked for culpable homicide day after report finds blaze began at pub

Mumbai: Police have booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with December's massive fire in Kamala Mills compound, a day after a probe revealed that the blaze started from the high-end pub.

On Friday, a report by the Mumbai fire department stated that flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo's Bistro was the probable cause of the deadly blaze, which claimed 14 lives on 29 December.

"On basis of the report by the fire bridge, we have booked owners of Mojo's Bistro pub for culpable homicide," Deputy Commissioner of Police and spokesperson of Mumbai Police Sachin Patil said.

A senior police official gave the names of Mojo's Bistro pub owners as Yug K Pathak and Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli.

Yug Pathak's statement was recorded last week, he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) S Jaykumar said the owners were booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in the same case registered on 29 December.

Earlier, the police had booked owners of 1Above pub, Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, co-owner Abhijeet Manka and others on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On Friday, the police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information about Jignesh Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, who are absconding.