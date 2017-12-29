You are here:
14, including 12 women, killed in Mumbai's Kamala Mills fire: Owners charged with culpable homicide

IndiaFP Staff29 Dec, 2017 10:48:12 IST

A major fire broke out in a building inside the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai killing at least 14 people, including 12 women, most of them in their twenties and thirties late on Thursday evening, and spread rapidly to nearby restaurants and offices as well.

Firemen inspect the debris after fire engulfed one of the restaurants inside Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai. Reuters

Fire-fighters took at least three hours and more to douse the blaze that leapt up in central Mumbai's nightlife hub. Initial reports indicate most of the casualties were reported from the vicinity of the restaurants that had opened in the 37-acre premises over the last few years. The blaze was brought under control at 6.30 am on Friday. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told reporters.

Reports said that the postmortem examination revealed that all 14 deaths were due to suffocation. Police has registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide) registered against 1 Above, the restaurant where the fire broke out at the NM Joshi Marg police station. The owners had reportedly violated fire safety norms. Around 150 people were inside the building when the fire started. Latest reports also said that the owners of the restaurant are absconding.

The majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told Reuters. Kamala Mills Compound houses several media companies — TV9 on ground floor, Mirror Now, ET Now, Times Now, Zoom, Times global broadcasting company's office on first floor — and the blaze affected transmission of several TV channels.

Casualty details from KEM hospital

Dead

1) Jeet- 49 yrs
2) Preeti - 36 yrs
3) Tejal
4) Unknown - 40 yrs
5) Pramila
6) Vishva- 23 yrs
7) Veena- 28 yrs
8) Kavita- 36 yrs
9) Paroli- 30 yrs
10) Dhairya- 26 yrs
11) Manisha- 30 yrs
12) Yasha- 27
13) Unknown
14) Unknown


Critical

1) Shefali,
2) Khushboo

Condition stable:

1) Rohan- 22 yrs
2) Abhishekh - 22 yrs
3) Deep - 31 yrs
4) Utsav- 27 yrs
5) Ankita - 30 yrs
6) Siddharth- 24 yrs
7) Divya - 24 yrs
8) Neha- 28 yrs
9) Neh - 20 yrs
10) Shankra
11) Jeet- 21 yrs
12) Yash - 22 yrs

Reactions

Shiv Sena lawmaker Sunil Shinde who also reached the hospital demanded a "proper inquiry". "Who has given them (restaurants) the licence? They are responsible for this incident," he told reporters. Aditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena, said he has spoken to the city's civic body commissioner.

A survivor from the blaze tweeted out her harrowing experience:

President Ram Nath Kovind too extended his condolences to the bereaved families:

Prime Minister Office tweeted:


Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 09:58 am | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017 10:48 am



