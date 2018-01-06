Kamala Mills fire: Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Pathak arrested; Rs 1 lakh reward for information on absconding 1Above owners

The Mumbai Police arrested Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Pathak on Saturday, a day after a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report revealed that the fire that killed 14 and injured 55 had actually originated at the high-end pub. Yug Pathak is reported to be the son of a retired DGP-rank IPS officer.

Yug Pathak, one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro has been arrested by Mumbai Police #KamalaMillsFire — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, the police had booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the massive fire that took place on 29 December, 2017.

On Friday, a report by the Mumbai fire department stated that flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo's Bistro was the probable cause of the blaze.

This report painted a completely different picture as compared to initial reports which had blamed the 1Above bar for the fire. The two pubs share a terrace space.

"On basis of the report by the fire bridge, we have booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro pub for culpable homicide," deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson of the Mumbai Police Sachin Patil had said.

According to a senior police official, Pathak and Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli own Mojo's Bistro.

Additional commissioner of police (Central Region) S Jaykumar told PTI that the owners were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in the case that was registered on 29 December.

Earlier, the police had booked 1Above owners Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, and co-owner Abhijeet Manka and others on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered against the three at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

On Friday, the police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information about the three owners of 1Above who are absconding.

With inputs from PTI