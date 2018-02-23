Co-Sponsor
  Latest News
  India News

Justin Trudeau in India LIVE updates: Canada PM meets Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, will hold delegation-level talks

India FP Staff Feb 23, 2018 12:51:05 IST
Justin Trudeau in India LIVE updates: Canada PM meets Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, will hold delegation-level talks

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Images of Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau at Hyderabad House

    Delegation-level talks are underway at the moment. 

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Delegation-level talks to take place at 12.30 pm

    As per the Canadian prime minister's website, Justin Trudeau, along with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Defence, Harjit Sajjan, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Amarjeet Sohi, the Minister of Science and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, Kirsty Duncan, and the Minister of Small Business and Tourism, Bardish Chagger will hold an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Hyderabad House

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi meet at Hyderabad House

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Modi-Trudeau meet next on agenda

    At 12 pm, Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

  • 11:07 (IST)

    More visuals from Justin Trudeau's meet with Sushma Swaraj

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Union minister Harsimrat Badal Kaur misses the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Images from Trudeau's visit to Rajghat earlier

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Justin Trudeau meets Sushma Swaraj, discuss ways to strengthen partnership

  • 10:35 (IST)

    More images of Justin Trudeau meeting Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Harsimrat Badal urges Justin Trudeau to launch Amritsar-Toronto flights

    Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday urged Trudeau to start Toronto-Amritsar Air Canada flights on the sidelines of the India-Canada business session, reported Hindustan Times.

  • 10:22 (IST)

    WATCH: Justin Trudeau pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

  • 10:17 (IST)

    More photos from Justin Trudeau's official welcome ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Is Justin Trudeau's trip a total disaster?

    Writing for The Washington Postjournalist Barkha Dutt says that the unusual length of Trudeau's trip may help explain why it began on a "discordant note". The editorial quotes government sources as saying that India had requested Canada to shorten Trudeau's trip or sequence it differently, beginning with political talks. However, that did not happen. "India wanted to start the trip with political talks before Trudeau played tourist. The Canadians disagreed. Also, the Canadians expected Modi to accompany Trudeau to his home state of Gujarat, just as he had done with Shinzo Abe, Xi Jinping and Benjamain Netanyahu. India declined."

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Journalist who protested Narendra Modi's 2015 Canada visit is part of Justin Trudeau's delegation visiting India

    According to The Indian ExpressCanadian journalist Manvir Singh Saini, who had protested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2015 visit to Canada, is part of Justin Trudeau's media delegation and has accompanied him to all official events so far. 

    In 2015, photos of Saini holding banners that read "Modi is a Terrorist", "Modi you are not welcome in Canada", and "India out of Khalistan" had gone viral at the time. 

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Trudeau to head to Rajghat next

    Following his official welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will move to the Rajghat next, where he will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

  • 09:15 (IST)

    WATCH: Canada PM Justin Trudeau meets Indian delegation

  • 09:13 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi hugs Justin Trudeau, welcomes family in New Delhi 

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Visuals of Trudeau at the Guard of Honour ceremony

  • 09:10 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi welcomes Justin Trudeau at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Narendra Modi welcomes Justin Trudeau and his family at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    The Canadian prime minister was welcomed with a Guard of Honour, with the Canadian and Indian national anthems played in the background. This is the first engagement for the day for Trudeau's schedule. 

  • 08:44 (IST)

    RECAP: Sushma Swaraj and her Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland discuss trade, security, investment

  08:17 (IST)

    08:17 (IST)

    It will take combined charm of PMs to mitigate bad vibes

    But those (Canada's) linkages (with Khalistan), frowned upon by New Delhi, could have escaped too much scrutiny if those who had scheduled Trudeau's visit had listened to India and ensured he stopped early in the National Capital for the government-to-government dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, they opted to have him gallivant across the country — from Agra to Ahmedabad and Mumbai to Amritsar. In that period, people noticed Modi had not welcomed him with his trademark tweet (something he eventually did on Thursday, on the eve of their meeting), and the story of the 'snub' went global.

    As the two prime ministers finally meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi at noon, something could still be salvaged out of this magnified mess. And the relationship between India and Canada is far too significant to allow it to be reflected in the buildup to that bilateral summit. But it will take the combined charm of Trudeau and Modi to elevate the public conversation over the debris left by the disaster so far.

    Read full article here

  • 08:15 (IST)

    Justin Trudeau responds to Modi's tweet, says his daughter remembers his visit well

  • 08:11 (IST)

    Modi's meet comes a day after controversy over Khalistani leader's invitation with Trudeau

    Amid the row over the presence of Khalistani sympathisers in Canada's Cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Jaspal Atwal should "never have received an invitation" to his event, even as India said it is ascertaining details on how the convicted militant obtained a visa.

    Addressing the controversy, Trudeau said the dinner invitation to Atwal, who was once active in the International Sikh Youth Federation, was rescinded as soon as the Canadian government received the information about him, ANI reported.

  • 07:52 (IST)

    Justin Trudeau's schedule for the day:

    9 am - Official greeting ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    9.30 am - Wreath laying ceremony at Rajghat

    10.15 am - Trudeau to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

    12 pm - Meet Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

    12.30 pm - Ministers of Canadian cabinet to hold expanded bilateral talks with Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

    1.15 pm - Exchange of agreements and deliver remarks with Narendra Modi

    2.45 pm - Participate in a roundtable with Chief Executive Officers at Taj Diplomatic Enclave Hotel

    5 pm - Meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    ​6.30 pm - Will hold media availability at Taj Diplomatic Enclave Hotel

  • 07:42 (IST)

    Modi reminisces 2015 meeting with Trudeau, tweets photo 

  • 07:41 (IST)

    Modi looks forward to meeting Trudeau

  • 07:40 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to meet Justin Trudeau today

    With questions raised over his silence so far ever since Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's arrival in India on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening welcomed him on his visit and said that he looked forward to meeting him on Friday.

  • 07:40 (IST)

    Updates for 23 January, 2018 begin here

  • 15:43 (IST)

    'Khalistan is the primary issue' - Amarinder Singh, after Trudeau meet

    "I raised the issue of Khalistan as it's the primary issue, as there is money coming in from various countries including Canada that then helps create unrest in Punjab," Singh said, according to ANI.

    'I also handed over a list of people in Canada that we think are involved in spreading ruckus in Punjab to Trudeau', he added. 

  • 15:36 (IST)

    'Very impressed with Canadian PM'

    Speaking to ANI after a 30-minute long one-to-one with Justin Trudeau, Amarinder Singh said that he was very impressed with the Canadian prime minister. He said that a range of issues and proposals were discussed, including investment prospects in the service sector, dairy farming, agriculture and trade with the state of Punjab.

    "He is very sincere and willing to work alongside Punjab. I hope he will take our talks forward," Singh said.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh's meet with Trudeau ends; Khalistan issue raised

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Punjab CM also meets Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan

    Amarinder Singh's meeting with Harjit Sajjan holds significance as tensions between India and Canada have continued to simmer over the Khalistan issue, especially between the Canadian government and the Punjab chief minister.

    Singh, in 2017, had accused Canadian Sajjan — part of Trudeau's delegation — of being sympathetic to the cause of Sikh separatists agitating for an independent Khalistan. According to a report in The Indian Express, Singh had even publicly refused to meet Sajjan during his 2017 trip.

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Amarinder-Trudeau meet underway 

  • 14:36 (IST)

    Trudeau arrives for his meet with Amarinder Singh

    Canadian prime minister will have a one-to-one meeting with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh at Taj Hotel in Amritsar. Singh will also interact with six Canadian ministers accompanying Trudeau.

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Watch: Justin Trudeau and his family receive blessings at the Golden Temple

  • 13:24 (IST)

    'What an honour to be so well received at such a beautiful, meaningful place'

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Trudeau at Golden Temple with family

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Trudeau with Navjot Singh Sidhu earlier at the airport

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Navjot Singh Sidhu received Trudeau at the airport

    Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu received Trudeau and a delegation of Canadian ministers and MPs at the Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport at around 10.40 am.

    At the airport, they were also accompanied by the Amritsar Commissioner of Police SS Srivastva and the Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, officials said.

    Tight security arrangements have been made by the Punjab Police in Amritsar with over 1,500 cops being deployed in the holy city. Senior police officials including SSPs and DIGs, besides the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team, have also been deployed. — PTI

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Justin Trudeau arrives at Golden Temple

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Canadian politician interacts with law school students in Punjab

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Man in Punjab wants Trudeau to extradite his wife's alleged killers

    Sukhwinder Singh Mithu's Canadian wife Jaswinder Kaur Jassi was allegedly killed at the behest of her mother and paternal uncle, according to Hindustan Times.

    Mithu wants Trudeau to "personally intervene" to extradite both the accused to India.

    "He should help in extraditing the two culprits to India to face law of the land. They have killed my love and I have been fighting for justice for 18 years. Why is Canada protecting the killers?" the report quoted Mithu as saying.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Amarinder Singh to meet six ministers accompanying Trudeau too

  • 11:09 (IST)

    On my way to Amritsar: Amarinder Singh

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Trudeau met Shah Rukh Khan last night

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Updates begin for 21 February

  • 19:37 (IST)

    Hardeep Singh Puri, Navjot Singh Sidhu to receive Justin Trudeau at Amritsar airport
     

     

    Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab Local Government and Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will receive Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday during the latter's visit to the Sikh holy city.

    Sidhu would also accompany the Canadian prime minister during the visit to the Golden Temple complex, a Punjab government spokesperson said on Tuesday. Trudeau will also visit the recently inaugurated Partition Museum.

    Sidhu will accompany Trudeau during the visit to both places.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Trudeau at a hotel in Amritsar during the visit. "The Punjab government accords full importance to the ties it has with the Government of Canada and is committed wholeheartedly to further strengthen the mutual co-operation between the two governments," the spokesperson said. — IANS

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Recap: Trudeau says India Inc to invest $1 billion, create 5,000 new jobs in Canada

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said corporate India has committed $1 billion worth of investments in his country, which will create over 5,000 jobs.


    Trudeau made the announcement after meetings with industry leaders including Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran; Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla; Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra; Salil Parikh of Infosys, and Cyrus Mistry of the Pallonjee Mistry group, among others.


    The Canadian premier also had a 90-minute roundtable with women business leaders including ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Swati Piramal of the Piramal Group, among others at the iconic Taj Mahal hotel. —PTI

Latest update, 12.10 pm: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two will hold delegation-level talks later in the afternoon.

With questions raised over his silence so far ever since Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's arrival in India on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening welcomed him on his visit and said that he looked forward to meeting him on Friday.

"I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres," Modi tweeted.

"I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries," he said. In a separate tweet, Modi said that he hoped Trudeau had an enjoyable visit to India so far and that he particularly looked forward to meeting Trudeau's three children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien. He also posted a picture of him along with Trudeau and Ella-Grace during his visit to Canada in April 2015.

Modi's comments came even as a row broke out about an invitation being extended to convicted Khalistan separatist Jaspal Atwal by the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi for a reception on Thursday night in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Twitter @airnewsalerts



The High Commission has since rescinded the invitation and the Indian external affairs ministry has said that it is being ascertained how India issued a visa to Atwal.

In 1987, Atwal and three others were found guilty of the attempted assassination of a Punjab state minister who was on a visit to Canada the previous year and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The incident was the latest to happen amid wide speculation of Modi and his government cold-shouldering Trudeau during his eight-day state visit to India that started on 17 February. The visiting dignitary and his family have since visited Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar.

While Modi did not accompany Trudeau to Ahmedabad, a meeting with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh at Amritsar on Wednesday was organised only at the last moment.

Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa have been frosty in recent times as Canada is being seen as offering a platform to separatists demanding an independent Khalistan.

The visit of Trudeau, who assumed office in November 2015, comes after the visit of Modi to Canada in April that year.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Feb 23, 2018 12:10 PM | Updated Date: Feb 23, 2018 12:51 PM

