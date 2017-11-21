Tripura: Journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik shot dead by TSR jawan; second scribe murdered in state in two months

A journalist was shot dead on Tuesday by a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan in Bodhjung Nagar, according to several media reports.

Journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik shot dead in Tripura's RK Nagar. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

Sources told Firstpost that Sudip Datta Bhowmik was shot dead allegedly by a jawan following an altercation at RK Nagar inside the 2nd Battalion Headquarters of TSR.

Bhowmik sustained an injury to the left side of his abdomen and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, sources told Firstpost.

The accused Nandu Riyang, allegedly shot Bhowmik at point-blank range and was later arrested.

However, according to IANS, a police officer identified the accused as Tapan Debbarma, bodyguard of the TSR's Second Battalion Commandant.

According to the police officer, the accused opened fire on Bhowmik, killing him on the spot, IANS reported.

West Tripura SP Abhijit Saptarshi was quoted by PTI as saying,"After reaching the spot, we found the journalist lying in a pool of blood. We took him to GB Hospital in Agartala where the doctors declared him brought dead."

Bhowmik was a senior reporter with the Bengali daily Syandan Patrika and local television channel Venguard.

He was on duty when the incident occurred.

Bhowmik's body was brought to Gobinda Ballav Panth Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

This is the second incident of journalist being killed in Tripura in two months.

On 20 September, television journalist Santanu Bhowmik, 28, was killed allegedly by some activists of a party in Mandai.

With inputs from Sougata Mukhopadhyay and agencies