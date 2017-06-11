You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. JKLF chairman Yasin Malik detained in Shopian, taken to 'unknown location'

JKLF chairman Yasin Malik detained in Shopian, taken to 'unknown location'

IndiaPTIJun, 11 2017 13:08:35 IST

Srinagar: JKLF (Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was today detained in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday due to apprehension of breach of peace, police said.

File image of Yasin Malik. AFP

File image of Yasin Malik. AFP

Malik, along with Noor Muhammad Kalwal, the zonal president of his outfit, was detained by the security forces at Reban in Shopian this morning, a police official said.

A JKLF spokesman, while condemning their detention, said the outfit's chief had gone to Reban to meet the family of jailed leader Sarjan Barkati.

The spokesman said the duo have been taken to some unknown location.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 01:08 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 01:08 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14ENG Vs B2
4Jun 15BAN Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores